So much for Germany being at risk of missing the World Cup.

A 6-0 thrashing of Slovakia on Monday completed Germany's recovery from a shocking start to group play as the four-time champion maintained its proud record of always qualifying for the World Cup.

The Germans will be competing on soccer's biggest stage for the 21st time in 23 editions. They didn't enter the inaugural 1930 World Cup and were not allowed to enter the 1950 edition.

The Netherlands -- a long-standing rival of Germany -- also won its group to reach next year's tournament being held in the United States, Canada and Mexico. A 4-0 over Lithuania saw the Dutch qualify with an unbeaten record, finishing ahead of Poland.

Slovakia and Poland, who finished second to Germany and Netherlands in their groups, will be in the playoffs.

Julian Nagelsmann's side needed to avoid a shock defeat at Red Bull Arena in Leipzig to guarantee top spot in Group A and their place at the World Cup.

They were beaten in the reverse fixture in Bratislava two months ago, but a repeat never looked in the offing once Newcastle frontman Nick Woltemade put Germany ahead in the 18th minute.

Serge Gnabry struck just before the half-hour and Leroy Sané bagged a brace before halftime, while substitutes Ridle Baku and Assan Ouédraogo scored after the interval to further demoralise Slovakia.

Ronald Koeman's men knew merely avoiding defeat would be enough but they made sure of their progression through a 16th-minute strike from Tijjani Reijnders and Cody Gakpo's penalty just before the hour mark before Xavi Simons and Donyell Malen confirmed Poland's second-place spot in the group.

The UEFA playoff draw takes place on Thursday and will include 16 teams competing for four World Cup spots in games played in March of 2026.

The World Cup draw is on Dec. 5.

