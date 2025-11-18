Mark Ogden and Rob Dawson debate whether Manchester United could sign a forward in January. (1:32)

Will injuries and AFCON force Man United to spend in January? (1:32)

Open Extended Reactions

Benjamin Sesko is set to miss Manchester United's Premier League fixture with Everton on Monday, sources have told ESPN, but the striker is expected to return from injury before the start of the Christmas fixture list.

Sesko suffered a knee problem during the 2-2 draw with Tottenham before the international break. He was withdrawn from international duty with Slovenia to have treatment at Carrington with United's medical team.

Initial scans ruled out major injury. And while follow up assessments indicated Sesko will face a spell on the sidelines, there's hope that it will be limited to a matter of weeks and he will be able to make his comeback in December.

The former RB Leipzig forward is set to miss Everton's visit to Old Trafford on Monday.

United have one more game in November -- against Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park on Nov. 30 -- before playing six games in December.

Benjamin Sesko was injured in Man United's game against Tottenham before the international break. Getty

Ruben Amorim's team face West Ham, Wolves, Bournemouth, Aston Villa, Newcastle and Wolves again before the end of the year.

Sesko has scored two goals in 12 appearances since his summer move from Germany.

His absence from the team is likely to mean that Bryan Mbeumo will continue as the focal point of Amorim's front three.

The Cameroon international has scored six goals in 12 games following his summer move from Brentford.

Sesko's injury could yet have an impact on Joshua Zirkzee's future.

The Dutchman is open to exploring the possibility of a move away from Old Trafford in January to find more regular game-time and boost his chances of making the Netherlands squad for next summer's World Cup.

- Man United's plan: Save £1 million a week in wages, rebuild midfield

- Modern classics: 25 of the best kits from the 21st century

- Ranked: Europe's 10 worst transfers from this summer -- and the 5 best

Sources have told ESPN that Roma are one of the clubs interested in the 24-year-old.

However, with doubts about Sesko's fitness, it remains unclear whether Amorim is willing to let his only other recognised centre forward leave midway through the season.

United are also expecting interest in midfielder Kobbie Mainoo when the transfer window opens on Jan. 1. The England international, also keen for more minutes ahead of the World Cup, is wanted by Napoli.