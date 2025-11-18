UEFA Women's Champions League: How to watch Chelsea vs. Barcelona on Disney+

Sam Kerr reacts to scoring two goals on her first start for Chelsea in nearly two years vs. St. Polten in the Women's Champions League. (2:05)

Revenge will be on everyone's lips at Stamford Bridge on Thursday night, as Chelsea host Barcelona in the UEFA Women's Champions League. The Spanish giants have reached the final of the tournament in the last five editions, winning three -- while knocking Chelsea out in the semifinals in the last two editions.

Barcelona have won all three of their visits to Stamford Bridge, with an aggregate score of 7-1. In this most recent trip, they face a Chelsea side that extended their own unbeaten record to 34 WSL games, although those included draws against Liverpool and Arsenal in their two most recent league fixtures. Sonia Bompastor's side are three points adrift of leaders Manchester City in the league, while they are fourth in the UWCL league phase table, two points behind leaders Barcelona.

Pere Romeu's side have begun their UWCL campaign with three wins, as they top the league phase on goal difference with 14 goals scored and just one conceded. Barcelona also sit atop Liga F with a six-point lead, coming into this game after a 4-0 win over rivals Real Madrid.

Ewa Pajor scored a brace on her return from injury in El Clasico, with the Polish forward keen to continue her scoring streak against Chelsea, much like Clàudia Pina - the pair accounting for five of the eight goals Barca put past Chelsea last season. Patri Guijarro's absence in midfield wasn't felt against Madrid, but Bompastor would be keen to take advantage.

Chelsea stalwarts Sam Kerr and Lauren James while fit, are not sharp enough to start, which ought to see Alyssa Thompson take on the scoring burden, having netted in both of Chelsea's last two league games. Hannah Hampton remains unavailable with a quad injury, as Livia Peng continues in goal for Chelsea.

Here is everything you need to know ahead of the game.

How to watch:

All 75 matches from the competition will be broadcast live on Disney+ in the UK and Europe, while CBS will broadcast games in the United States, with FanCode streaming it in India. You can also follow ESPN updates in our dedicated live blog.

The highlights from the Women's Champions League can be found on ESPN's digital platforms in the UK and Europe.

Key Details:

Date: Thursday, Nov. 20 at 8 p.m. GMT (3 p.m. ET; 1:30 am IST, Friday)

Venue: Stamford Bridge, London.

Referee: Tess Olofsson (Sweden)

VAR: Katrin Rafalski (Germany)

Table:

UWCL League Phase table GP W D L GD PTS 1 - Barcelona 3 3 0 0 13 9 2 - OL Lyonnes 3 3 0 0 6 9 3 - Manchester United 3 3 0 0 3 9 4 - Chelsea 3 2 1 0 10 7 5 - Real Madrid 3 2 1 0 5 7 6 - Wolfsburg 3 2 0 1 3 6 7 - Juventus 3 2 0 1 1 6 8 - Bayern Munich 3 2 0 1 -4 6 9 - OH Leuven 3 1 1 1 -2 4 10 - Atletico Madrid 3 1 0 2 4 3 11 - Arsenal 3 1 0 2 0 3 12 - Valerenga 3 1 0 2 -1 3 13 - Twente 3 0 2 1 -1 2 14 - Paris FC 3 0 2 1 -4 2 15 - Benfica 3 0 1 2 -3 1 16 - PSG 3 0 0 3 -6 0 17 - Roma 3 0 0 3 -9 0 18 - St. Polten 3 0 0 3 -15 0

Team News:

Chelsea

Hannah Hampton, GK: OUT

Guro Reiten, M: OUT

Kadeisha Buchanan, D: OUT

Mayra Ramirez, F: OUT

Brooke Aspin, D: OUT

Barcelona

Salma Paralluelo, F: OUT

Patri Guijarro, M: OUT

Esmee Brugts, F: DOUBT

Expected Lineups

Chelsea

GK: Livia Peng

RB: Lucy Bronze | CB: Nathalie Björn | CB: Millie Bright | LB: Niamh Charles

CM: Erin Cuthbert | CAM: Wieke Kaptein | CM: Keira Walsh

RW: Johanna Rytting Kaneryd | CF: Catarina Macario | LW: Alyssa Thompson

Barcelona

GK: Cata Coll

RB: Ona Batlle | CB: Irene Paredes | CB: Mapi León | LB: Aïcha Cámara

RM: Vicky López | CM: Laia Aleixandri | CM: Alexia Putellas | LM: Clàudia Pina

CF: Ewa Pajor | CF: Caroline Graham Hansen

Latest news and analysis:

