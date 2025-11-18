Enzo Maresca reacts to Chelsea's 5-1 victory over Ajax which saw them become the first side in UCL history to have three teenagers score in the same game. (1:36)

Tunisia coach Sami Trabelsi believes Chelsea winger Estêvão will be a Ballon d'Or contender in the coming years.

Estêvão, 18, and Brazil take on Tunisia in Tuesday night's international friendly in Lille, France.

"I think he's a new football genius emerging, very young," Trabelsi said of Estêvão to ESPN.

"I think he's doing very well and he's a player who can be expected to be among the greats, among the best in the world, certainly, in the coming years."

Estêvão has been feted as a genius by the Tunisia coach. Bryn Lennon/Getty Images

Estêvão joined Chelsea from Palmeiras for £29 million ($38.6m) in the summer and quickly adapted to life in the Premier League.

He is a regular in Chelsea coach Enzo Maresca's starting XI.

"If he manages to have good performances or win titles, whether with his club or national team, he will be among the players who, in the coming years, could even compete for the Ballon d'Or," Trabelsi said.

Estêvão started and scored his fourth goal in 10 appearances for Brazil in Saturday's 2-0 friendly win over Senegal in London. Brazil coach Carlo Ancelotti showered praise on him after.

"It's a surprise to see such a young player with this kind of talent," Ancelotti said. "He's very precise and very incisive.

"Brazil has a guaranteed future with him."

Trabelsi agrees.

"He brings many solutions, a lot of technique, a lot of genius," the former Morocco international said. "There aren't many players of that level, of that category of genius, on the world stage."