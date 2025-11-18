Cristiano Ronaldo is expected to meet U.S. President Donald Trump at the White House on Tuesday as part of the visit of Saudi Arabia's crown prince Mohammed bin Salman.

The Portugal superstar, who plays in Saudi Pro League for Al Nassr, had voiced his willingness the meet the President earlier this month and will be present in Washington on Tuesday, according to a White House official who was not authorized to comment publicly to the Associated Press and spoke on the condition of anonymity.

Ronaldo, the six-time Ballon d'Or winner who is preparing for a 'Last Dance' with Portugal at the World Cup, visits five days after a red card in a qualifier against the Republic of Ireland left his participation at the start of next summer's tournament in doubt.

Portugal, without Ronaldo, sealed their World Cup spot with a 9-1 win over Armenia on Monday.

Cristiano Ronaldo is set to meet President Donald Trump at the White House on Tuesday. Yasser Bakhsh/Getty Images

The 40-year-old had said earlier this month he was excited to meet the President one day, but did not disclose that an official visit was in the works.

"He's one of the most important people, one of the people I want to meet," he told Piers Morgan Uncensored. "I hope to do so one day, if I have the opportunity, to sit down with him."

In that same interview, Ronaldo, who is in Washington without his teammates, described Saudi crown prince Mohammed bin Salman as "our boss." Al Nassr are one of the Saudi Pro League teams owned by the country's sovereign wealth fund PIF (Public Investment Fund).

