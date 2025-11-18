Open Extended Reactions

Lauren Hemp has been recalled by England ahead of their final two fixtures of the year, but as expected, there's no place in the squad for Lauren James or the injured Hannah Hampton.

Hemp missed the Lionesses' last two fixtures through an ankle injury, as England lost to Brazil and defeated Australia. But she is back in the mix ahead of England's final games of 2025 as they play China at Wembley on Nov. 29 and then face Ghana in Southampton on Dec. 2.

But there is no place for James. The forward made her comeback from injury for Chelsea on Nov. 11 against St. Polten but will miss out on these two matches as she "builds to full fitness," according to the FA. Jess Carter is also absent due to NWSL duties.

England No.1 Hampton is out with a quad injury, so the three goalkeepers named are Khaira Keating, Anna Moorhouse and Sophia Baggaley. Leah Williamson, Michelle Agyemang, Alex Greenwood and Katie Reid are also out injured.

Lotte Wubben-Moy, Grace Clinton and Jess Park are all included in the 25-player squad, after they withdrew from the last squad through illness, injury and concussion respectively. Sarina Wiegman has also called up uncapped London City Lionesses' forward Freya Godfrey while Anouk Denton, Grace Fisk, Taylor Hinds and Lucia Kendall are all included.

Lauren Hemp is back in the England squad for the games against China and Ghana. Nick Potts/PA Images via Getty Images

The squad was confirmed a day after it was confirmed England will host world champions Spain at Wembley for a World Cup qualfiier.

The two sides will meet in Group A3 on April 14.

- Earps is 'Unapologetically Me,' but has her book ruined her legacy?

- Earps, Hampton fallout: What we know so far from ex-England teammates

Spain beat England in the 2023 World Cup final, but the Lionesses got revenge at Euro 2025.

"Spain are of course one of the best teams in the world and to play them at Wembley again is exciting," Wiegman said.

"We know from the Euro final just how tough they are to play against, and there's a great deal of mutual respect between the two teams."

Alongside Spain, England have been drawn against Iceland and Ukraine.