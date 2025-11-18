Ale Moreno tells Herc Gomez that MLS should avoid the "headache" that comes with bringing in Neymar. (2:09)

Brazil coach Carlo Ancelotti will give Neymar six months to prove he is fit for the 2026 World Cup.

Injuries have limited Brazil's all-time leading scorer from being involved with the national side the last two years.

"I thought Neymar was just a topic in Brazil, but I see it's a global issue," Ancelotti said in Monday's press conference.

"Fortunately, he recovered from his injury. Now he has six months to play.

Neymar has six months to prove his fitness for the World Cup. Getty

"Neymar is on the list of players who could be at the World Cup. Now he has six months to make the final list. We just have to observe him and other players to avoid making mistakes in the final selection."

Neymar, 33, has not featured for Brazil since sustaining an anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) injury while on international duty in October 2023.

He rejoined boyhood club Santos in January in the hope of rediscovering his form but muscular injuries have prevented the star from playing regularly. He has three goals in 16 league appearances for Santos, who are fighting relegation in the Brazilian top flight.

He stormed off angrily after being substituted by Santos against Flamengo, but was defended by coach Juan Pablo Vojvoda.

Ancelotti, who took charge of Brazil in May, believes Neymar has time to return to his best form.

"The Brazilian Championship stops on December 7, then he can take a vacation, but then he'll have the Brazilian Championship again to show his quality and, obviously, his physical condition," he said.