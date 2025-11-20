AFCON 2025: How many players from your Premier League team are going?

Recap the draw for the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco. (1:42)

The 2025 Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco is right around the corner and some of the Premier League's biggest stars are set to put their club duties on hold to bid for glory with their country.

The tournament's scheduling during the peak months of the English football season can make the illustrious tournament difficult to navigate -- as many as 45 players could be heading to Morocco for the tournament that runs from Dec. 21 to Jan. 18.

Premier League stars have found juggling their club and country obligations with Manchester United goalkeeper André Onana (currently on loan at Trabzonspor) missing Cameroon's opening game last time out after flying out late following the team's 2-2 draw with Tottenham Hotspur.

Mohamed Salah, Bryan Mbeumo and Carlos Baleba are among those due to represent their country and their respective managers will need to find a way to navigate their absence.

Whether by mistake or design, the teams challenging at the top of the Premier League are among those with the fewest African internationals in their teams.

Sunderland (7)

Burkina Faso: Bertrand Traoré

DR Congo: Arthur Masuaku, Noah Sadiki

Ivory Coast: Simon Adingra

Morocco: Chemsdine Talbi

Mozambique: Reinildo

Senegal: Habib Diarra

Wolves (5)

Cameroon: Jackson Tchatchoua

Ivory Coast: Emmanuel Agbadou

Nigeria: Tolu Arokodare

Zimbabwe: Marshall Munetsi, Tawanda Chirewa

Crystal Palace (1-4)

Senegal: Ismaïla Sarr

Could feature:

Mali: Cheick Doucouré

Morocco: Chadi Riad

Nigeria: Christantus Uche

Nottingham Forest (1-4)

Ivory Coast: Ibrahim Sangaré

Could feature:

Ivory Coast: Willy Boly

Nigeria: Ola Aina, Taiwo Awoniyi

Manchester United (3)

Cameroon: Bryan Mbeumo

Ivory Coast: Amad Diallo

Morocco: Noussair Mazraoui

Fulham (3)

Nigeria: Alex Iwobi, Calvin Bassey, Samuel Chukwueze

Burnley (3)

DR Congo: Axel Tuanzebe

South Africa: Lyle Foster

Tunisia: Hannibal Mejbri

Everton (2-3)

Senegal: Iliman Ndiaye, Idrissa Gueye

Could feature:

Morocco: Adam Aznou

Manchester City (2)

Algeria: Rayan Aït-Nouri

Egypt: Omar Marmoush

Brentford (2)

Burkina Faso: Dango Ouattara

Nigeria: Frank Onyeka

Tottenham Hotspur (1-2)

Senegal: Pape Matar Sarr

Could feature:

Mali: Yves Bissouma

West Ham United (1-2)

DR Congo: Aaron Wan-Bissaka

Could feature:

Senegal: El Hadji Malick Diouf

Liverpool (1)

Egypt: Mohamed Salah

Aston Villa (1)

Ivory Coast: Evann Guessand

Brighton & Hove Albion (1)

Cameroon: Carlos Baleba

AFC Bournemouth (1)

Morocco: Amine Adli

Newcastle United (0-1)

Could feature:

DR Congo: Yoane Wissa

Arsenal (0)

Chelsea (0)

Leeds United (0)