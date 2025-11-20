        <
          AFCON 2025: How many players from your Premier League team are going?

          AFCON groups revealed in draw ahead of 2025 tournament (1:42)

          Recap the draw for the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco. (1:42)

          Nov 20, 2025, 06:39 PM

          The 2025 Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco is right around the corner and some of the Premier League's biggest stars are set to put their club duties on hold to bid for glory with their country.

          The tournament's scheduling during the peak months of the English football season can make the illustrious tournament difficult to navigate -- as many as 45 players could be heading to Morocco for the tournament that runs from Dec. 21 to Jan. 18.

          Premier League stars have found juggling their club and country obligations with Manchester United goalkeeper André Onana (currently on loan at Trabzonspor) missing Cameroon's opening game last time out after flying out late following the team's 2-2 draw with Tottenham Hotspur.

          Mohamed Salah, Bryan Mbeumo and Carlos Baleba are among those due to represent their country and their respective managers will need to find a way to navigate their absence.

          Whether by mistake or design, the teams challenging at the top of the Premier League are among those with the fewest African internationals in their teams.

          Sunderland (7)

          Burkina Faso: Bertrand Traoré

          DR Congo: Arthur Masuaku, Noah Sadiki

          Ivory Coast: Simon Adingra

          Morocco: Chemsdine Talbi

          Mozambique: Reinildo

          Senegal: Habib Diarra

          Wolves (5)

          Cameroon: Jackson Tchatchoua

          Ivory Coast: Emmanuel Agbadou

          Nigeria: Tolu Arokodare

          Zimbabwe: Marshall Munetsi, Tawanda Chirewa

          Crystal Palace (1-4)

          Senegal: Ismaïla Sarr

          Could feature:

          Mali: Cheick Doucouré

          Morocco: Chadi Riad

          Nigeria: Christantus Uche

          Nottingham Forest (1-4)

          Ivory Coast: Ibrahim Sangaré

          Could feature:

          Ivory Coast: Willy Boly

          Nigeria: Ola Aina, Taiwo Awoniyi

          Manchester United (3)

          Cameroon: Bryan Mbeumo

          Ivory Coast: Amad Diallo

          Morocco: Noussair Mazraoui

          Fulham (3)

          Nigeria: Alex Iwobi, Calvin Bassey, Samuel Chukwueze

          Burnley (3)

          DR Congo: Axel Tuanzebe

          South Africa: Lyle Foster

          Tunisia: Hannibal Mejbri

          Everton (2-3)

          Senegal: Iliman Ndiaye, Idrissa Gueye

          Could feature:

          Morocco: Adam Aznou

          Manchester City (2)

          Algeria: Rayan Aït-Nouri

          Egypt: Omar Marmoush

          Brentford (2)

          Burkina Faso: Dango Ouattara

          Nigeria: Frank Onyeka

          Tottenham Hotspur (1-2)

          Senegal: Pape Matar Sarr

          Could feature:

          Mali: Yves Bissouma

          West Ham United (1-2)

          DR Congo: Aaron Wan-Bissaka

          Could feature:

          Senegal: El Hadji Malick Diouf

          Liverpool (1)

          Egypt: Mohamed Salah

          Aston Villa (1)

          Ivory Coast: Evann Guessand

          Brighton & Hove Albion (1)

          Cameroon: Carlos Baleba

          AFC Bournemouth (1)

          Morocco: Amine Adli

          Newcastle United (0-1)

          Could feature:

          DR Congo: Yoane Wissa

          Arsenal (0)

          Chelsea (0)

          Leeds United (0)