AFCON 2025: How many players from your Premier League team are going?

The 2025 Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco is right around the corner and some of the Premier League's biggest stars are set to put their club duties on hold to bid for glory with their country.
The tournament's scheduling during the peak months of the English football season can make the illustrious tournament difficult to navigate -- as many as 45 players could be heading to Morocco for the tournament that runs from Dec. 21 to Jan. 18.
Premier League stars have found juggling their club and country obligations with Manchester United goalkeeper André Onana (currently on loan at Trabzonspor) missing Cameroon's opening game last time out after flying out late following the team's 2-2 draw with Tottenham Hotspur.
Mohamed Salah, Bryan Mbeumo and Carlos Baleba are among those due to represent their country and their respective managers will need to find a way to navigate their absence.
Whether by mistake or design, the teams challenging at the top of the Premier League are among those with the fewest African internationals in their teams.
Sunderland (7)
Burkina Faso: Bertrand Traoré
DR Congo: Arthur Masuaku, Noah Sadiki
Ivory Coast: Simon Adingra
Morocco: Chemsdine Talbi
Mozambique: Reinildo
Senegal: Habib Diarra
Wolves (5)
Cameroon: Jackson Tchatchoua
Ivory Coast: Emmanuel Agbadou
Nigeria: Tolu Arokodare
Zimbabwe: Marshall Munetsi, Tawanda Chirewa
Crystal Palace (1-4)
Senegal: Ismaïla Sarr
Could feature:
Mali: Cheick Doucouré
Morocco: Chadi Riad
Nigeria: Christantus Uche
Nottingham Forest (1-4)
Ivory Coast: Ibrahim Sangaré
Could feature:
Ivory Coast: Willy Boly
Nigeria: Ola Aina, Taiwo Awoniyi
Manchester United (3)
Cameroon: Bryan Mbeumo
Ivory Coast: Amad Diallo
Morocco: Noussair Mazraoui
Fulham (3)
Nigeria: Alex Iwobi, Calvin Bassey, Samuel Chukwueze
Burnley (3)
DR Congo: Axel Tuanzebe
South Africa: Lyle Foster
Tunisia: Hannibal Mejbri
Everton (2-3)
Senegal: Iliman Ndiaye, Idrissa Gueye
Could feature:
Morocco: Adam Aznou
Manchester City (2)
Algeria: Rayan Aït-Nouri
Egypt: Omar Marmoush
Brentford (2)
Burkina Faso: Dango Ouattara
Nigeria: Frank Onyeka
Tottenham Hotspur (1-2)
Senegal: Pape Matar Sarr
Could feature:
Mali: Yves Bissouma
West Ham United (1-2)
DR Congo: Aaron Wan-Bissaka
Could feature:
Senegal: El Hadji Malick Diouf
Liverpool (1)
Egypt: Mohamed Salah
Aston Villa (1)
Ivory Coast: Evann Guessand
Brighton & Hove Albion (1)
Cameroon: Carlos Baleba
AFC Bournemouth (1)
Morocco: Amine Adli
Newcastle United (0-1)
Could feature:
DR Congo: Yoane Wissa