AFCON 2025: Which players could return to Premier League for/against your club?

The 2025 Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco is now at the semifinal stage.

Senegal face Egypt, and Nigeria meet the hosts on Wednesday Jan. 14. The final is on Sunday Jan. 18.

Which players could return to Premier League action for the next matchday, on Jan. 17, after their nations were eliminated from the Africa Cup of Nations?

Bryan Mbeumo could return to Premier League action for Manchester United against Manchester City. Michael Regan/Getty Images

Arsenal had no players at AFCON. On Saturday Jan. 17 they face Nottingham Forest, who will welcome back Ivory Coast players Willy Boly and Ibrahim Sangaré.

Aston Villa had no players at AFCON. On Sunday Jan. 18 they face Everton, whose players Iliman Ndiaye, Idrissa Gueye are in the AFCON semifinal on Wednesday representing Senegal.

Bournemouth

Bournemouth had no players at AFCON. On Monday Jan. 19 they face Brighton, who can welcome back Cameroon midfielder Carlos Baleba.

Brentford can welcome back Burkina Faso's Dango Outtara. But they may still be missing Nigeria's Frank Onyeka when they face Chelsea on Saturday Jan. 17. Chelsea had no players at AFCON.

Brighton can welcome back key midfielder Carlos Baleba, whose Cameroon side were eliminated in the AFCON quarterfinals. Brighton face Bournemouth, who had no players at AFCON, on Monday Jan. 19.

Burnley have already welcomed back DR Congo's Axel Tuanzebe and Tunisia's Hannibal Mejbri, and could also bring back South Africa's Lyle Foster. Burnley face Liverpool, who could still be without Mohamed Salah, on Saturday Jan. 17.

Chelsea

Chelsea had no players at AFCON. Chelsea face Brentford, who can count on Dango Outtara returning although Nigeria's Frank Onyeka might still be away, on Saturday Jan. 17.

Palace's Ismaïla Sarr is into the AFCON semifinals with Senegal. They face Sunderland (who can name Bertrand Traoré, Arthur Masuaku, Noah Sadiki and Reinildo but could still be without Chemsdine Talbi and Habib Diarra) on Saturday Jan. 17.

Everton

Everton duo Iliman Ndiaye and Idrissa Gueye are representing Senegal in Wednesday's AFCON semifinals. Everton play Aston Villa, who didn't lose any players to AFCON, on Sunday Jan 18.

Fulham still have their Nigerian trio Alex Iwobi, Calvin Bassey, Samuel Chukwueze on AFCON duty in the semifinals. Fulham play Leeds, who didn't have any players at AFCON, on Saturday Jan. 17.

Fulham play Leeds, who didn't have any players at AFCON, on Saturday Jan. 17.

Liverpool

Liverpool's Mohamed Salah is into the AFCON semifinals with Egypt. Liverpool face Burnley (who can welcome back Axel Tuanzebe, Lyle Foster and Hannibal Mejbri) on Saturday Jan. 17.

City could still be without Omar Marmoush, who is into the AFCON semifinals with Egypt, but they will welcome back Algeria's Rayan Aït-Nouri. City face Manchester United (who can bring back Bryan Mbeumo and Amad Diallo, but Noussair Mazraoui has reached the AFCON semifinals with Morocco) on Saturday Jan. 17.

Manchester United

Manchester United can count on Cameroon's Bryan Mbeumo and Ivory Coast's Amad Diallo returning from AFCON. But they could still be without Moroccan semifinalist Noussair Mazraoui. United face Manchester City, who can pick Rayan Aït-Nouri again but might still be without Egyptian semifinal Omar Marmoush, on Saturday Jan. 17.