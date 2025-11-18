Open Extended Reactions

HONG KONG -- Ilhan Fandi was on the field at Kai Tak Stadium for less than half an hour on Tuesday.

He was introduced in the 58th minute with his team a goal down and was then stretchered off with injury in the 85th minute.

Those 28 minutes were all he needed -- weighing in with a game-changing goal and assist -- to inspire Singapore to a come-from-behind 2-1 victory over Hong Kong, which was enough to secure qualification for the AFC Asian Cup for the first time ever on merit.

With the win, the Lions surged three points clear of Hong Kong at the Group C summit in the Asian Cup qualifiers for the 2027 edition and, more importantly, claimed the superior head-to-head record that will guarantee they cannot be pipped to top spot even if they lose their final qualifier against Bangladesh in March.

When the final whistle blew, a variety of emotions emanated from the Singapore camp. From those who lifted their hands and looked to the sky to those who started charging around wildly in search of the closest teammate to celebrate with.

Others simply slumped face down in the turf, overcome with emotion.

By then, Ilhan was already in the dugout after his late injury but the sheer adrenaline might have helped with any pain he was feeling in his ankle, as older brother Ikhsan Fandi almost demanded he join a post-match pitchside interview.

Yet, until Ilhan's introduction just before the hour mark, these scenes would have seemed far from reality.

As has been the case on many an occasion in recent times, Singapore just seem to thrive on adversity -- sometimes of their own doing.

In the first half on Tuesday, they had their fair share of possession and looked comfortable on the ball, yet each time it was Hong Kong's turn to push forward, the Lions backline looked tremendously nervous.

In their defence, the stakes have never been this high - and it wasn't just the 11 opponents out on the pitch that they had to contend with.

Apart from the 2,000 or so travelling away supporters, the rest of the 47,762 that had showed up at Kai Tak were eager to play their part for the hosts -- jeering every Singapore touch right from the opening whistle.

The only thing that would have been more unnerving was the sheer strength and pace of Everton Camargo down Hong Kong's right.

Even before he created the opening goal in the 15th minute, he had already issued a few warnings with some enterprising charges on the wing. It was probably less a matter of whether Singapore heeded those and more a question of whether they could have done anything to stop him anyway.

With an inch-perfect cross just outside the box, Everton perfectly found an unmarked Matt Orr -- who had ghosted in behind Hariss Harun and got enough purchase on his header to prevent opposition goalkeeper Izwan Mahbud from keeping it out even though he got a hand to it.

Just like in their previous qualifier against India, the Lions could have been buried by the break.

Just before conceding, Izwan had produced a flying save to keep out a blistering drive by Everton, while Safuwan Baharudin was required to make a goal-line clearance on the stroke of halftime to deny Juninho.

Ten minutes into the second half, Safuwan repeated the vital intervention as he cleared a low cross inside the six-yard box that had taken Izwan out of the equation with a couple of opponents waiting to pounce.

Then, in the 57th minute, enter Ilhan.

His introduction came at a time when the Lions were starting to show a little more urgency. They started to look a little more threatening, through speculative long-range efforts from Safuwan and Ikhsan, and a nice link-up move between Kyoga Nakamura and Song Ui-Young.

Seven minutes after coming on, Ilhan weighed in with the first part of his cameo -- showing great ingenuity and composure after receiving a layoff from Shawal Anuar to hook a no-look return pass over this shoulder.

It sent Shawal racing free down the left and, although faced with an acute angle, he would clinically clip a shot past the onrushing Wang Zhenpeng for the equaliser.

An eerie hush immediately took over Kai Tak Stadium, save for the 2,000 or so situated in a faraway corner in the highest tier -- who could finally be heard with the incessant boos silenced.

Just four minutes later, the Lions faithful had even more reason to cheer.

As he latched onto a loose ball on the edge of the box after an attempted Song effort had been blocked and deflected into his path, there appeared to be no immediate danger but Ilhan -- with a slight drop of the shoulder -- would create just enough of an opening to lash a ferocious 20-yard drive literally through Wang -- as it rocketed right over the veteran custodian's head before he had a chance to raise his hands and attempt a save.

Just as they did before against India, Singapore had somehow turned a situation of despair into delight.

And as was the case then, the Lions were able to put in a backs-against-the-wall display in the closing stages to hold out for the win.

The main difference was that back then, it had simply kept the dream alive. On Tuesday, it was realised.

Ilhan will be the name in lights on Tuesday but all of the Lions, including players, coaches and backroom staff, will be anointed kings of the jungle that was Kai Tak.

Now hunting for even bigger prey as they begin the road to Riyadh.