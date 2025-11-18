Scotland vs Denmark LIVE: Follow World Cup qualifier as winner takes all at Hampden Park

Steve Clarke previews Scotland's clash against Denmark at Hampden Park for a place in the World Cup. (1:13)

Scotland face Denmark in Glasgow on Tuesday night knowing the equation is simple: Win and they're on their way to the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

The hosts are second in Group C with Denmark top.

Scotland lost 3-2 to Greece on Saturday but they can get over the line and reach the World Cup since 1998. Since they can't finish lower than second in the group, a defeat or draw tonight would not quite spell the end for Steve Clarke's side, with a place in the playoff tournament still up for grabs.

However, the Tartan Army will hope they don't have to go through that rigmarole and book their ticket to the United States, Mexico and Canada at Hampden Park against Denmark.

