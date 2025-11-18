Open Extended Reactions

PRAGUE -- The Czech Republic soccer association stripped Tomás Soucek of his captaincy Tuesday and denied financial bonuses to national team players as punishment for ignoring their fans after their final World Cup qualifier against Gibraltar.

Czechia, who had been assured of second place in Group L, won the home game 6-0 in Olomouc on Monday, but the players didn't go thank the diehard fans who were critical of their performance in the qualifying campaign.

The team will be seeded in Thursday's draw for the 16-team playoffs next March for four remaining European spots at next summer's World Cup.

The association apologized to fans and said the players won't receive the financial bonuses for the game. Instead, the money will go to charities. West Ham will lose his captaincy for the team's next match.

Tomas Soucek has been stripped of the Czechia captaincy. MICHAL CIZEK/AFP via Getty Images

"The fans have a full right to express their disagreement with the unsatisfactory performance in the recent games," the association said in a statement. "The reaction of the players should have been quite the contrary. They should have thanked the active fans."

In Monday's, supporters repeatedly chanted "Fight for Czechia."

The Czechs struggled in the qualifying campaign and fired coach Ivan Hasek following a humiliating 2-1 defeat to Faroe Islands last month.

Hasek's assistant Jaroslav Köstl led the team to a 1-0 win over San Marino in a friendly and against Gibraltar.

A new coach could be named for the playoffs.

The Czechs last qualified for the tournament in 2006.