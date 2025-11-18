Steve Clarke previews Scotland's clash against Denmark at Hampden Park for a place in the World Cup. (1:13)

Scott McTominay needed only three minutes to further etch his name into Scotland lore.

With a 2026 World Cup spot hanging in the balance for Scotland in their qualifying match against Denmark, the Napoli midfielder delivered a jaw-dropping highlight for the ages. The Danes failed to clear their lines, winger Ben Gannon Doak floated in a cross, and McTominay flung himself into the air. His right-footed overhead kick made perfect contact with the ball, sending it past Denmark goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel and straight into the corner.

TAKE A BOW SCOTT MCTOMINAY 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿



THIS BICYCLE KICK GOLAZO IS ONE TO REMEMBER 🤩 pic.twitter.com/VS6diLxbh3 — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) November 18, 2025

Scotland have not qualified for the World Cup since 1998. Entering Tuesday's game, Scotland knew they needed a win to guarantee their place in the tournament, with a spot in the UEFA playoffs beckoning if they fell short. They could hardly have been more pleased with how such a momentous match began.

At club level, McTominay has thoroughly impressed after his £25.7 million move to Napoli from Manchester United in 2024. He has scored 14 goals in 44 Serie A matches since joining the Italian club and finished 18th in voting for the 2025 Ballon d'Or.

With any luck, more accolades and praise for McTominay could be on the way.