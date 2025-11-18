        <
        >

          McTominay bicycle kick thrills Scotland fans in World Cup qualifier

          Scotland's Clarke: Facing Denmark is the 'cup final we all wanted' (1:13)

          Steve Clarke previews Scotland's clash against Denmark at Hampden Park for a place in the World Cup. (1:13)

          • Nicholas Som
          Nov 18, 2025, 08:40 PM

          Scott McTominay needed only three minutes to further etch his name into Scotland lore.

          With a 2026 World Cup spot hanging in the balance for Scotland in their qualifying match against Denmark, the Napoli midfielder delivered a jaw-dropping highlight for the ages. The Danes failed to clear their lines, winger Ben Gannon Doak floated in a cross, and McTominay flung himself into the air. His right-footed overhead kick made perfect contact with the ball, sending it past Denmark goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel and straight into the corner.

          Scotland have not qualified for the World Cup since 1998. Entering Tuesday's game, Scotland knew they needed a win to guarantee their place in the tournament, with a spot in the UEFA playoffs beckoning if they fell short. They could hardly have been more pleased with how such a momentous match began.

          At club level, McTominay has thoroughly impressed after his £25.7 million move to Napoli from Manchester United in 2024. He has scored 14 goals in 44 Serie A matches since joining the Italian club and finished 18th in voting for the 2025 Ballon d'Or.

          With any luck, more accolades and praise for McTominay could be on the way.