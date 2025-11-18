Open Extended Reactions

Scotland captain Andrew Robertson said he spent the pre-match build-up to his team's victorious World Cup qualifier against Denmark "in bits" thinking about former Liverpool teammate Diogo Jota due to the pair's shared dream of playing in the tournament.

A 4-2 win against the Danes in Glasgow confirmed Scotland's place in the 2026 World Cup -- the country's first appearance since 1998 -- with goals from Scott McTominay, Lawrence Shankland, Kieran Tierney and Kenny McLean sealing a dramatic victory.

But Robertson, 31, admitted that the euphoria of Scotland's qualification was tinged with sadness due to his close friendship with Portugal forward Jota, who was killed in a car accident alongside his brother André Silva in July.

"I think I've hidden it well, but I've been in bits," Robertson told BBC Scotland.

Andy Robertson spoke of the dream he shared with Diogo Jota of playing at the World Cup. Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/Getty Images

"I knew with the age that I am at, this will be my last chance of a World Cup and I couldn't get my mate Diogo Jota out of my head today.

"We spoke so much together about the World Cup. He missed out in Qatar [2022] because of an injury and I had never qualified.

"We always discussed what it would be like going to this World Cup, but I know he will be smiling over me tonight.

"I just couldn't get him out of my head the whole day, so I was in a bit of trouble in my room earlier.

"I think I hid it well from the boys, but I am just so glad that it has ended up this way."

Liverpool defender Robertson has enjoyed huge success at Anfield since moving from Hull City in 2017, winning two Premier League titles and a Champions League, plus success in the FA Cup and EFL Cup.

But the Glasgow-born full-back said that Scotland's win against Denmark was one of "greatest nights of my life."

"Honestly, this group of boys and staff, it is the best group I have ever been involved with and the manager's [Steve Clarke] speech before the game was unbelievable," Robertson said.

"He told us of the memories we have made and to let's make another one. We were quite emotional at that moment, so to do it for everybody, it will go down as one of the greatest nights of my life.

"We just keep going right to the end. It was one of the craziest games of football and we certainly put the country through it, but I am sure it was all worth it because we are going to the World Cup and I can't believe it."