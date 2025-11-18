Open Extended Reactions

Arsenal boss Renee Slegers admits her side have to start creating more chances as they gear up for a Women's Champions League clash with Real Madrid.

The Gunners were held to a goalless Women's Super League draw with north London rivals Tottenham on Sunday, which followed a 3-2 defeat to Bayern Munich in the Champions League last week, having led 2-0 at the break.

Slegers said: "We don't deny it, we acknowledge that it's difficult. We also know the strength of the team. We know what we're capable of and the strengths we have in the squad.

"Bayern was a good first half against a top opponent. Second half, we of course try to be critical of ourselves, we gave it away.

"A lot of games and a short turnaround into a north London derby. What we concede from an xG perspective, it's close to nothing, but we don't create enough in that game.

Arsenal coach Renee Slegers has called for more creativity from her side ahead of their clash with Real Madrid. David Price/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

"Compared to last year and how easy it was for us to score goals with the type of opportunities we created, that's a little bit harder for us at the moment."

Manchester United face Wolfsburg as they look to make it four wins from four in the competition.

United, though, will be looking to bounce back from their domestic defeat to Manchester City at the weekend.

Boss Marc Skinner told a news conference: "We were good against Manchester City in moments, we just needed to be a little bit better in both boxes.

"Hopefully we can rectify that tomorrow. We're really looking forward to it."

Elsewhere on Wednesday, Juventus host OL Lyonnes, who are joint top of the table alongside Barcelona and United.

Valerenga take on bottom side St Polten, while Benfica travel to Paris FC.