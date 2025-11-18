Gotham FC is heading to the NWSL Finals after Jaedyn Shaw wins it with a goal in added time. (1:15)

ORLAND, Fla. -- Haley Carter, the Orlando Pride's vice president of soccer operations and sporting director, is stepping down to pursue other career opportunities, the team announced Tuesday.

Carter has been with the team for the past three seasons, during which time the team won an NWSL title and acquired such dynamic players as Barbra Banda and Lizbeth Ovalle.

Pride owner Mark Wilf said in a statement that Carter played a key role in "positioning the Pride among the NWSL's and world's elite clubs."

"We have begun a diligent and methodical search for a new soccer leader who will have the opportunity to work with a championship-caliber roster and coaching staff," Wilf said. "Combined with our clear vision for the future and positive club culture, I am confident that the Pride is well positioned to continue its trajectory of success."

The Pride won the NWSL Shield and the league championship in 2024. Orlando reached the playoff semifinals this year before falling to Gotham FC last weekend.

Carter will work with the club to aid the transition.

"The Wilf Family's continued investment in this team, both on and off the field, is a reflection of their genuine belief in the Pride's potential and in the future of women's soccer," Carter said.