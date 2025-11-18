Open Extended Reactions

Craig Bellamy described Wales' seven-goal show against North Macedonia as "close to the perfect performance" after his side secured home advantage in the World Cup playoff semifinal.

Rampant Wales thrashed North Macedonia 7-1 as skipper Harry Wilson scored a hat trick, with David Brooks, Brennan Johnson, Daniel James and Nathan Broadhead also on the scoresheet.

It was the first time Wales had scored seven since dismantling Malta 7-0 in European Championship qualifying in 1978.

Wales manager Bellamy said: "I said to the players at the end I am not a perfect person, I haven't come across anyone who is.

"But maybe I take a little bit of that back because that was as close to the perfect performance as I have seen. That was incredible.

"I spoke to the players in the meeting before we came here and said we could really enjoy it.

"There could be something in this for us the way they play and how we are able to combat that.

Craig Bellamy had plenty to celebrate in Wales' 7-1 win over North Macedonia. Michael Steele/Getty Images

"The way we were able to use the ball, our timing. We didn't play with a forward, we had three [number] 10s.

"But they were in the position where you drag someone out and someone runs, then the wide players were connected with it as well.

"We were just so clean with the ball and that allows you to have good chances. It was one of those days where we were able to take them as well."

Wilson became the first player to score a Wales hat trick since Gareth Bale's treble against Belarus in a World Cup qualifier in September 2021.

The Fulham forward captained his country for the first time with Aaron Ramsey and Ben Davies injured and Ethan Ampadu suspended.

Wilson's hat trick moved him on to 17 international goals and eighth in the all-time Wales standings.

"I have only seen the superb side of him since I have been in his role," said Bellamy. "He is such an intelligent player, he was incredible."

Wales were already guaranteed a playoff place through their Nations League results last year.

But victory meant they avoided being in the bottom pot at Thursday's playoff draw in Zurich, and playing an away semifinal against one of the four top seeds -- Denmark, Italy, Turkey or Ukraine.

Instead they go into pot two and will play either the Republic of Ireland, Albania, Bosnia and Herzegovina or Kosovo in Cardiff.

Bellamy said: "There are tricky teams still left in it, but we'll adapt.

"Big congratulations to Scotland [who qualified automatically for the World Cup by beating Denmark 4-2] as well.

"I love seeing the home nations do well, I really do. That's given us more incentive.

"For me personally, I want to be joining them. So hopefully we can do that."