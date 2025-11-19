Take a look at how USWNT defeated Portugal 3-1 with Olivia Moultrie's brace after their defeat on Thursday. (0:54)

Defender Naomi Girma will return to the United States national team for the first time in nearly five months for a pair of upcoming friendly matches against Italy.

USWNT coach Emma Hayes named her 26-player roster on Wednesday. It included two first-time call-ups and several other returning players, but it does not feature forward Trinity Rodman, who just returned to the field briefly on Saturday for the Washington Spirit after spraining the MCL in her right knee in October.

Also absent from the roster is goalkeeper Phallon Tullis-Joyce, the presumptive new No. 1 in net. Tullis-Joyce recently suffered from a fractured eye socket with Manchester United. She has four appearances for the USWNT since debuting in a 2-0 win over Brazil on April 5.

The U.S. plays Italy on Nov. 28 at Inter&Co Stadium in Orlando, Florida, followed by a rematch on Dec. 1 at Chase Stadium in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

Girma has struggled with multiple calf injuries since joining English champions Chelsea in January as women's soccer's first $1 million transfer. She missed all the spring international games before returning to the team in June, only to sustain a different calf injury in late summer. Girma recently returned to action for Chelsea.

Girma was the key defender in the USWNT's run to an Olympic gold medal in 2024, prompting Hayes to call Girma "the best defender I've ever seen."

Midfielder Croix Bethune, who is healthy again and starting for the Washington Spirit in the team's playoff run, also returns to the USWNT for the first time since July.

Goalkeeper Jordan Silkowitz and forward Jameese Joseph are joining the senior USWNT for the first time for the training camp and games against Italy.

Hayes has experimented with players throughout the year in search of answers on the road to the 2027 World Cup. She has capped 25 players in 28 games so far as head coach.

Experimentation has come at the expense of some results. The U.S. lost to Japan and Brazil early in the year before a more surprising recent loss to Portugal. The USWNT has never lost four games in a calendar year.

Naomi Girma is back for the USWNT for a pair of friendlies against Italy at the end of November and beginning of December. Johnnie Izquierdo/Getty Images

"It's been an exciting and important year for our group, and we've accomplished a lot of goals, expanded the player pool and made strides in our game model, so this camp will be an extension of that, but it will also set the groundwork for 2026, which will be our World Cup qualifying year," Hayes said. "Games against top European teams are so valuable as they give us an honest assessment of where we are in our growth as a team, so I know our players with embrace that challenge."

Midfielder Jaelin Howell, the No. 2 pick in the 2022 NWSL Draft, is also back with the USWNT following a resurgent season with Gotham FC, who will compete for the 2025 NWSL Championship on Saturday against the Spirit. Howell last played for the USWNT on April 9, 2022, when she scored her first goal for the Americans against Uzbekistan.

Also returning to the USWNT environment is defender Kate Wiesner, who had a standout match at fullback for the Spirit in their 2-0 win over the Portland Thorns in Saturday's NWSL semifinal.

Wiesner is yet to debut for the USWNT. She joined the team as a training player in June 2024.

The two matches against Italy are the last of the calendar year before the USWT reconvenes for its annual January camp.

ESPN previously reported that the USWNT was planning to play another top European team in Seattle, with the roof closed at the Seattle Mariners' T-Mobile Park, but the final standings of the UEFA Nations League led U.S. Soccer to pivot to playing Italy in Florida.

USWNT roster by position (Club; Caps/Goals):

GOALKEEPERS (3): Claudia Dickey (Seattle Reign FC; 4), Mandy McGlynn (Utah Royals; 4), Jordan Silkowitz (Bay FC; 0)

DEFENDERS (10): Jordyn Bugg (Seattle Reign FC; 4/0), Emily Fox (Arsenal FC, ENG; 69/1), Naomi Girma (Chelsea FC, ENG: 48/2), Avery Patterson (Houston Dash; 8/1), Lilly Reale (Gotham FC; 4/0), Izzy Rodriguez (Kansas City Current; 1/1), Emily Sams (Orlando Pride; 6/0), Emily Sonnett (Gotham FC; 112/2), Kennedy Wesley (San Diego Wave; 1/0), Kate Wiesner (Washington Spirit; 0/0)

MIDFIELDERS (7): Croix Bethune (Washington Spirit; 4/0), Sam Coffey (Portland Thorns FC; 41/5), Lindsey Heaps (OL Lyonnes, FRA; 167/38), Jaelin Howell (Gotham FC; 5/1), Claire Hutton (Kansas City Current; 9/1), Rose Lavelle (Gotham FC; 115/26), Lily Yohannes (OL Lyonnes, FRA; 11/1)

FORWARDS (6): Jameese Joseph (Chicago Stars; 0/0), Catarina Macario (Chelsea FC, ENG; 27/13), Olivia Moultrie (Portland Thorns FC; 10/4), Emma Sears (Racing Louisville; 11/4), Jaedyn Shaw (Gotham FC; 29/8), Alyssa Thompson (Chelsea FC, ENG; 24/3)