Player ratings: Freeman's brace gets 9/10 as USMNT stun Uruguay

A brace from fullback Alex Freeman led the United States to a stunning 5-1 victory over Uruguay on Tuesday at Tampa's Raymond James Stadium.

Highlighted by the efficient use of set pieces, the U.S. opened the scoring in the 17th minute when midfielder Sebastian Berhalter launched a shot into the back of the net off a free kick. Three minutes later, Freeman doubled the lead with a headed goal that followed a corner from Berhalter. In the 31st minute, the ever-proactive Freeman stepped up again with a roaming run that earned his second goal of the night.

Eager for more, the USMNT then made it 4-0 through a goal from Diego Luna in the 42nd minute, shortly before giving up a dramatic bicycle kick from Uruguay's Giorgian de Arrascaeta that solidified a 4-1 scoreline by halftime.

After that, Uruguay's short-lived momentum plummeted with a red card for captain Rodrigo Bentancur. With renewed energy through a one-man advantage and substitutes Gio Reyna, Tanner Tessmann, and Folarin Balogun, the USMNT capitalized in the 68th minute with a headed goal from Tessman following a Reyna cross.

By the final whistle, a 5-1 win was secured for the Americans, earning them an eye-catching victory to close out 2025. With the result in hand, U.S coach Mauricio Pochettino and his roster will head into a World Cup year with a five-game unbeaten streak.

Manager rating out of 10

Mauricio Pochettino, 9 -- It's becoming increasingly difficult to criticize Pochettino. There's no doubt that we've seen some stumbles for the coach who has been open about wanting to reset the U.S. culture and roster in 2025, but over the past three windows, we've seen progress. Does he know his ideal best XI? That might not matter for the Argentine whose tinkering has created competition and a five-game unbeaten run. Shifting between a 3-4-2-1 and 4-3-3, Pochettino again took another chance with his altered lineup and it paid off with a statement result.

Player ratings (0-10; 10 = best, 5 = average)

GK Matt Freese, 7 -- He's docked a point or two for a moment of miscommunication in the first half that nearly led to a goal for Uruguay, but Freese shouldn't be too harsh on himself. He wasn't too busy but did provide a vital save and high claim.

DF John Tolkin, 7 -- Had a few good dribbles on the left flank and connected well with the midfield. At times he went quiet in comparison to his more proactive teammates.

DF Auston Trusty, 7 -- Few problems for the defender who also provided an assist to Freeman.

DF Mark McKenzie, 6 -- Lost his player during Uruguay's lone goal but had a decent partnership with Trusty in the backline.

DF Alex Freeman, 9 -- Two goals and plenty of defensive work for the roaming fullback. What more could you want from arguably the man of the match?

Two goals from Alex Freeman added cream to a superlative performance from the USMNT. Dustin Markland/USSF/Getty Images

MF Aidan Morris, 6 -- Occasionally looked cautious in the starting XI, but that's probably due to his role in which he had to drop back to support the backline. Should be given credit for his shot on target.

MF Timmy Tillman, 8 -- Tillman created danger with his distribution and had a pivotal tackle that kick-started one of Freeman's goals. His assist on Luna's goal was technically a slight deflection, but it's still worth noting.

MF Sebastian Berhalter, 9 -- A beautiful goal, pin-perfect assist as the leading set piece taker, and a handful of crucial recoveries for the midfielder that also stood out with his key passes. Take a bow, Berhalter.

FW Sergiño Dest, 8 -- It was a subtle assist to Berhalter, but an assist nonetheless for the fullback who was deployed as a risk-taking right winger. If needed, he has shown that he can step up in the attack with no defensive responsibilities.

FW Haji Wright, 7 -- Wright did plenty of dirty work as someone who helped fight for the ball and win fouls in dangerous areas. No goals or assists but still a step forward.

FW Diego Luna, 8 -- At first struggled to connect his passes before adding to the lopsided scoreline through a great run and finish for his goal. Also helped out defensively.

Substitutes (players introduced after 70 minutes get no rating)

FW Gio Reyna, 8 -- Reyna had an assist for Tessman's goal and was a clear boost in energy in the second half.

MF Tanner Tessman, 8 -- Stepped up with a headed goal, his first at the international level, that shattered any hopes of an Uruguay comeback.

FW Folarin Bolagun, 6 -- Had limited time to make an impact but also provided a couple of recoveries.

DF Max Arfsten, N/A -- Looked accurate with his passes going forward.

MF Brenden Aaronson, N/A -- Limited touches on the ball for the late substitute.

MF Cristian Roldan, N/A -- Brought on in the 89th minute.