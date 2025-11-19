Robert Lewandowski talks about recovering from injury and his future at Barcelona ahead of their game vs. Club Brugge in the Champions League. (1:14)

Barcelona striker Robert Lewandowski is wanted by AC Milan, while Borussia Dortmund's Karim Adeyemi prefers a move to Arsenal over Manchester United. Join us for the latest transfer news and rumors from around the globe.

- AC Milan want to sign Robert Lewandowski as a free agent when Barcelona striker's contract expires in the summer, Tuttosport reports. The Rossoneri believe that the Poland international, 37, can further strengthen a winning mentality that coach Massimiliano Allegri and veteran midfielder Luka Modric have helped to develop. The latter has been so influential that Milan have already decided that they want to take up the option of a one-year renewal of the 40-year-old's contract.

- Manchester United are one of the clubs to have discussed Borussia Dortmund forward Karim Adeyemi with Jorge Mendes, TEAMtalk reports, adding that the 23-year-old favours a move to Arsenal over any other interested club. Adeyemi has a contract that runs until 2027 but could leave before then, and the Germany international is open to making a move to the Premier League as he feels he is well suited to the game in England.

- Arsenal, Manchester City, Manchester United and Newcastle United are among the clubs actively monitoring the situation of Eintracht Frankfurt left-back Nathaniel Brown, according to TEAMtalk. The 22-year-old signed a long-term contract that runs until 2030, but the deal includes a gentleman's agreement or release mechanism that could be activated by clubs in certain European competitions. The exact figure is undisclosed but is estimated to be as much as €55 million.

- Roma are eyeing Manchester United's Joshua Zirkzee to strengthen their attack in January, according to Sky Sports Italia reports. The former Bologna player's five appearances for the Red Devils this season have all been as a substitute, and he has only scored seven goals for the club since arriving at Old Trafford in the summer of 2024. However, Roma believe the 24-year-old's Serie A experience can help them in their title bid -- they are level on points with leaders Internazionale after 11 games this season -- while The i Paper reports that Everton and West Ham United are also keen.

- Sunderland's Granit Xhaka is a prominent name on Juventus' list of targets as the Serie A club looks to strengthen their midfield in January, according to Tuttosport. They had already looked to sign the 33-year-old in the summer but the move fell through. The Bianconeri believe that the Switzerland international's leadership, technical ability, physicality and tactical intelligence could help them. Even so, it is uncertain whether they can agree a deal with the Black Cats with €15m potentially being required.

- Napoli continue to look at Kobbie Mainoo with Manchester United only willing to let the midfielder leave on loan. (Calciomercato)

- Chelsea will face competition from Juventus for AC Milan goalkeeper Mike Maignan, whose contract expires at the end of the season. (Football Insider)

- Manchester United winger Jadon Sancho, who is on loan at Aston Villa, has held meaningful discussions with representatives from Fenerbahce, Galatasaray and Besiktas. (Ekrem Konur)

- Borussia Dortmund have joined Manchester United in the race to sign 16-year-old AIK striker Kevin Filling. There is no agreement with any club but he could move in the winter window. (Florian Plettenberg)

- Barcelona have submitted an offer worth between €25m and €30m for Vasco da Gama winger Rayan. (Ekrem Konur)

- Brighton & Hove Albion is one of the Premier League clubs who could try to sign Real Madrid striker Gonzalo García in January. (Daily Mail)

- AC Milan could look to sign a striker in January unless Santiago Giménez and Christopher Nkunku improve, and West Ham United's Niclas Füllkrug is being evaluated. (Corriere dello Sport)

- AFC Bournemouth are exploring a move for Nordsjaelland midfielder Caleb Yirenkyi, who is valued at £20m and has received interest from other Premier League clubs including Arsenal. (Daily Mail)

- Aston Villa are willing to accept offers for Emiliano Martínez in January and are exploring alternative goalkeeper options. (Football Insider)

- Arsenal are stepping up their interest in twins Edwin and Holger Quintero from Independiente Del Valle. (Daily Mail)

- Leeds United are open to letting Willy Gnonto leave in January if they receive a suitable offer, as they want to make reinforcements of their own. (TEAMtalk)

- Udinese will request €40m for Arthur Atta and don't want the midfielder to leave during the winter window despite interest from clubs in Serie A and abroad. (Nicolò Schira)

- Tommaso Baldanzi's agent has held a positive meeting with Hellas Verona, who have re-opened talks to sign the Roma attacking midfielder on loan with an option to make the deal permanent. (Nicolò Schira)

- The prospect of Luis Henrique leaving Inter Milan in January can't be ruled out. (Tuttosport)