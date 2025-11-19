Curacao's Dick Advocaat set to break World Cup manager record

Open Extended Reactions

Dick Advocaat is set to break a World Cup record. Getty

Curacao's qualification for the World Cup is record-breaking - even for their manager Dick Advocaat.

The tiny Caribbean island nation will play at the 2026 World Cup after securing a draw on Tuesday night with Jamaica, enough to top their Concacaf qualification group.

Curacao will become the smallest-ever nation at a World Cup.

But their experienced manager Advocaat is also on course to break another record.

Aged 78, he will become the oldest manager to lead a team to the World Cup next summer.

Advocaat will break the record that belongs to Otto Rehhagel, who was 71 years and 317 days when he led Greece in their final World Cup match in 2010.

Advocaat is a veteran of international management.

- 'Emotional' Scotland GK Gordon makes first World Cup aged 42

- Belgium, Spain clinch World Cup spots on last day of qualifying

He has managed the Netherlands, where he is from, on three occasions but also travelled worldwide for roles with smaller teams.

Advocaat managed the United Arab Emirates 20 years ago, before moving onto South Korea's national side.

He also managed Belgium and Russia, and briefly Serbia. More recently, in 2021, Advocaat was the Iraq manager.

He also had stints in charge at Rangers and Sunderland but his latest success, with Curacao, is arguably his greatest against-all-odds glory.