Haiti reach 2026 World Cup despite manager never setting foot in country

Frank Leboeuf and Craig Burley question England's place as second favourites in the bookmakers' odds to win the 2026 World Cup. (1:33)

ESPN FC crew not having England as second favourites to win World Cup (1:33)

Open Extended Reactions

Haiti sealed their place at next summer's World Cup with a 2-0 win over Nicaragua on Tuesday, although their French coach Sebastien Migne has yet to visit the island due to continued unrest.

Haiti, who are forced to play their games 500 miles away in Curacao, put the finishing touches to a surprising qualifying campaign that saw them win Group C over favourites Honduras and Costa Rica.

It will be Haiti's first World Cup appearance in 52 years, with their previous participation coming at the 1974 World Cup in West Germany.

Travellers are warned against visiting Haiti, where violence and civil unrest has been common since the 2010 earthquake.

Their squad, led by Wolves' France-born midfielder Jean-Ricner Bellegarde, is entirely foreign-based.

- McTominay overhead kick 'best I've ever seen' - Scotland boss Clarke

- Robertson 'in bits' over Jota as Scotland reach World Cup

- Scotland reach first World Cup in 28 years with 4-2 win

"It's impossible [to visit] because it's too dangerous," Migne told France Football magazine. "I usually live in the countries where I work, but I can't here. There are no more international flights landing there."

The country are hoping to add in-form Sunderland striker Wilson Isidor.

"I would like to set myself the goal of going to the World Cup, it will always remain a dream," Isidor told French sports daily L'Equipe.

"I have two options: France and Haiti. Haiti has already approached me, but I haven't made a decision yet. I'm currently focused on my club. In the French national team, I know the guys, I've played with them and against them."