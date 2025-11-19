World Cup playoff draw explained: Who Wales, Ireland and Northern Ireland could face

Open Extended Reactions

The promised land of the FIFA World Cup is within reach.

Next summer's tournament will see 48 teams competing -- the most in history -- of which 42 have already booked their place.

Just six spots remain up for grab, four of which will be European sides. As to who takes those spots will be decided in the World Cup qualification playoffs in March, where Wales, the Republic of Ireland and Northern Ireland will also be taking part.

Those home nations will find out who they will face when the playoff draw takes place on Thursday at 12 p.m. GMT.

It will also mean those countries will find out who they could play in the World Cup group stages when that is drawn in next month.

But how does the playoff draw work, and who could they each face?

Who could Wales face?

Wales sealed their World Cup playoff place in style with a 7-1 win over North Macedonia on Tuesday. Nick Potts/PA Images via Getty Images

Of all the home nations, they're the ones who have been there and done it.

Wales qualified for the 2022 World Cup via the playoffs after wins against Austria and Ukraine. After finishing second in Group J thanks to Tuesday's 7-1 win over North Macedonia, Craig Bellamy's side now need to do it again.

Wales are ranked 34th in the world, meaning they go into Pot 2 alongside Poland, Czechia and Slovakia. Their semifinal will see them drawn against one of the four sides in Pot 3, meaning Ireland, Albania, Bosnia & Herzegovina and Kosovo.

Whoever they face, Wales will play at home in the semifinals.

It is impossible to predict beforehand who they could play in the final as the four mini-brackets (semifinals and final) will be made up of one team from each pot.

"When we play home, it's very important for us. Tonight was as close to perfect that I could have asked for," Bellamy said after Tuesday's rout. "But you have to be wary of these teams, and I know we're in Pot 2. The teams in Pot 3 are going to be similar to what we faced tonight.

"But I'll just enjoy tonight -- a really top performance."

Who could Republic of Ireland play?

Ireland dramatically clinched their World Cup playoff tournament spot with a last-gasp goal from Troy Parrott in Sunday's win over Hungary. Ben McShane/Sportsfile via Getty Images

They didn't make it easy for themselves, but after two incredible victories this international break against Portugal and Hungary -- and some sheer heroics from striker Troy Parrott -- but they have kept their World Cup hopes alive.

Ireland are ranked No. 62 in the world, meaning they have been placed into Pot 3 and will face one of Poland, Wales, Czechia and Slovakia. However, they will definitely play away in that semifinal.

As mentioned above, it is impossible to predict beforehand who they could play in the final as the four mini-brackets (semifinals and final) will be made up of one team from each pot.

Ireland have now given themselves a chance, now they need to complete their journey to North America. They have enjoyed their time to this point, though.

"I'm really, really emotional," Parrot said. "They're tears of joy. Ah, what a night, what a night.

"This is why we love football, because things like this can happen. Look, I love where I'm from, so this means the world to me."

How can Northern Ireland face Ireland?

Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland could meet in a winner-takes-all match in the World Cup playoffs. Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile via Getty Images/ Liam McBurney/PA Images via Getty Images

Northern Ireland finished third in Group A behind Slovakia and Germany, so typically they would not have been included in the World Cup playoff tournament. However, they earned a place due to winning their UEFA Nations League group.

For that reason, they have been placed into Pot 4 (the first three pots are made up of those who came second in their World Cup qualifying group), meaning in theory they are due a more difficult semifinal as they face one of the four Pot 1 teams: Italy, Denmark, Turkey and Ukraine.

It means there is a chance -- albeit slim -- that Ireland and Northern Ireland could meet in a winner-takes-all match that would see the victor punch their ticket for the World Cup.

It would them to be drawn in the same mini-bracket pathway and for both of them to win their semifinal ties.

What will the World Cup group stage draw look like?

The 2026 FIFA World Cup will take place in the United States, Canada and Mexico. Mike Egerton/PA Images via Getty Images

Wales, Ireland and Northern Ireland are yet to qualify for the World Cup, but that doesn't mean they will not feature in next month's World Cup group-stage draw.

Their playoff pathways -- which will be confirmed in Thursday's playoff draw -- will each have a place in the group-stage draw, meaning they will know who would be in their group should they win their playoff semifinal and final in March.

The World Cup group stage draw is scheduled to take place on Dec. 5 at 5 p.m. GMT.