Barcelona to host upcoming Champions League tie at Camp Nou

Barcelona have announced they will play their Champions League match against Eintracht Frankfurt at the Spotify Camp Nou.

The Catalan giants are finally returning to their home ground this Saturday for a LaLiga clash with Athletic Bilbao after more than two years away.

And the club revealed on Wednesday that European football can resume at the famous ground when they face Frankfurt on December 9 after they obtained the necessary license for an increased capacity.

The match against Bilbao will take place in front of a crowd of only 45,401, with renovations not yet complete.

Work began in the summer of 2023 to modernise the stadium and increase the capacity to 105,000, and the original plan was for Barcelona to be back playing matches there last November.

But a series of delays have pushed their return back, with Barca playing most of their games at the city's Estadi Olimpic.

A statement on fcbarcelona.com read: "FC Barcelona is pleased to be able to compete again at its stadium and to continue advancing in the comprehensive transformation project of the new Spotify Camp Nou."