Arsenal vs. Real Madrid: Women's Champions League - live updates and score

Open Extended Reactions

Champions Arsenal are back in action on Wednesday night, taking on Real Madrid in the UEFA Women's Champions League.

It's been a mixed campaign in Europe so far for the north London side with two defeats and one win. Real Madrid meanwhile are unbeaten with one draw and two wins.

Arsenal need a victory to kick start their season as well as their Champions League title defence.

Earlier in the evening Manchester United were thrashed 5-2 by Wolfsburg with braces from Lineth Beerensteyn and Ella Peddemors before a Vivien Endemann strike condemning Marc Skinner's side to their first European defeat of the season.

And despite going 3-0 up in the first half, Juventus ended the evening with just a point courtesy of a dramatic OL Lyonnes comeback, capped off by a stoppage time Wendie Renard penalty that ensured the game finished 3-3.

Follow ESPN's live updates for all the action at Meadow Park!