          Wolfsburg vs. Man United latest updates: Women's Champions League group stage

          • ESPN
          Nov 19, 2025, 05:38 PM

          Manchester United will look to maintain their perfect start in Europe with a trip to VFL Wolfsburg on Wednesday.

          However, Marc Skinner's side are also looking to bounce back from a 3-0 defeat to cross-town rivals Manchester City last weekend.

          United are third in the UEFA Women's Champions League group phase ladder with three wins from three against Paris Saint-Germain, Vålerenga Damer and SK Brann Kvinner.

          On Wednesday in Germany they come up against a Wolfsburg side second in the Frauen-Bundesliga with just two defeats in ten league games.

          It promises to be an intriguing clash so sit back and follow ESPN's live updates below.