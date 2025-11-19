Wolfsburg vs. Man United latest updates: Women's Champions League group stage

Open Extended Reactions

Manchester United travel to VFL Wolfsburg on Wednesday. Alex Livesey/Getty Images

Manchester United will look to maintain their perfect start in Europe with a trip to VFL Wolfsburg on Wednesday.

However, Marc Skinner's side are also looking to bounce back from a 3-0 defeat to cross-town rivals Manchester City last weekend.

United are third in the UEFA Women's Champions League group phase ladder with three wins from three against Paris Saint-Germain, Vålerenga Damer and SK Brann Kvinner.

On Wednesday in Germany they come up against a Wolfsburg side second in the Frauen-Bundesliga with just two defeats in ten league games.

It promises to be an intriguing clash so sit back and follow ESPN's live updates below.