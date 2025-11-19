Arsenal vs. Real Madrid: Women's Champions League - as it happened

Open Extended Reactions

European champions Arsenal came from a goal down to beat Real Madrid 2-1 in the Women's Champions League.

Scotland international Caroline Weir volleyed the visitors into the lead at half-time but Alessia Russo scored twice to give the Gunners a second win from their four matches.

Manchester United fell to their first defeat in the league phase after being beaten 5-2 by Wolfsburg.

United's Fridolina Rolfö struck against her old club, but two goals from Ella Peddemors put Wolfsburg ahead and a chaotic end to the first half saw Lineth Beerensteyn score before Melvine Malard immediately responded.

Beerensteyn added a fourth after the break and Vivien Endemann struck at the death to end United's three-game winning run.

Here's how the action unfolded: