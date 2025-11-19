Open Extended Reactions

Real Madrid defender Éder Militão sustained an injury to his right leg while playing for Brazil, the club said Wednesday.

Madrid said medical tests showed that Militão had hurt an abductor muscle during Brazil's friendly against Tunisia on Tuesday.

The club did not say how long his estimated time of recovery would be, but a source told ESPN that he is not likely to play this Sunday against Elche.

Militão had to be replaced in the second half of Brazil's 1-1 draw.

The club said "further updates will follow" on Militão's recovery.

Madrid, who play Elche in LaLiga on Sunday, have a three-point lead over Barcelona after 12 rounds.

Dean Huijsen, Eduardo Camavinga and Kylian Mbappé are also injured for Madrid.