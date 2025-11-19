Open Extended Reactions

Inter Miami midfielder Sergio Busquets admitted he'd like to see the sport of football grow throughout the world by hosting LaLiga games in international markets, but cautions executives to set clear conditions and negotiations before confirming any specific match.

LaLiga previously called off plans to hold a regular-season game between Villarreal and Barcelona in Miami at the Hard Rock Stadium, citing the negative reaction in Spain from supporters and players as the reason for the cancellation.

Relevent, the league's partner in the North American market, made the final decision.

"I think a lot of things are getting mixed up. I don't think the players themselves are closed off. What they want is for the conditions to be clear, for negotiations to take place, for them to know what will happen in the future, just like anyone else," Busquets said.

Sergio Busquets, who won nine LaLiga titles with Barcelona, said he favors LaLiga playing abroad. Ira L. Black/Getty Images

"Many things have been handled this way. It can't be that they choose two teams arbitrarily without anyone knowing the conditions or what will happen in the coming years. From here, I think it's good that the sport, and the league in this specific case, opens up to the world and have opportunities in other countries, as long as everyone agrees and it's good for everyone and for growth."

Busquets could soon see the end of his career as a football player as Inter Miami face FC Cincinnati on Sunday in the Eastern Conference semifinal at TQL Stadium. Unlike the first round of MLS playoffs, the upcoming game in Cincinnati boasts a 90-minute, knockout format.

"Well, since the announcement came, I knew there was less and less time left. This competition is all playoffs, knowing that you can be eliminated at any moment. Well, I've accepted it all, I'm enjoying it, and I'm eager to try and extend it for two more games. That would be a very good sign and a way to say goodbye, so, I'm focused on what's next, which is the game without Cincinnati, which is important. But personally, knowing that the end of my career is getting closer. I'm calm, calm because it's clear that I've accepted it," Busquets said.

Inter Miami qualified to the knockout round of the 2025 MLS playoffs after triumphing over Nashville SC in the first-round series. Though Miami initially led the best-of-three series, Nashville tied the round to force a decisive third game for Inter Miami that could have been the end for Busquets.

Now, the midfielder continues to prepare for each game in the same manner despite the ramifications of a defeat.

"Just like always, calm, I've accepted everything. As I said before, two more games would be better. I was in a similar situation two weeks ago too, and honestly, I've pretty much accepted it."

Busquets first signed with Inter Miami in the summer of 2023, alongside longtime teammates Jordi Alba and Lionel Messi.

He lifted the 2023 inaugural Leagues Cup trophy, the 2024 Supporters' Shield and helped the club set the league record for most points in a single season. Now, the midfielder hopes to conclude his two-and-a-half year stretch with the club with one final trophy.