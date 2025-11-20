Burnley vs Chelsea: Kick-off time, how to watch, team news

Open Extended Reactions

Burnley host Chelsea in the Premier League on Saturday evening at Turf Moor, as club football returns after what was a rather sensational international window. The hosts are coming off two consecutive losses, the last a close 3-2 defeat at West Ham United and will be the underdogs against a Chelsea that are third in the table.

Enzo Maresca's men, though, have had a bit of a roller-coaster season with wins coming in spurts and struggling to dominate games at certain times. They will be looking to go on a consistent run with the international breaks behind them and a few action-packed months ahead of them, and they will see a positive result from Saturday's early kickoff as key.

Here's everything you need to know about the game:

How to watch:

The match will be available on TNT Sports and the Discovery+ app in the U.K., Peacock in the U.S., Jio Hotstar in India and Stan Sport in Australia. You can also follow ESPN's live updates.

Key Details:

Date: Saturday, Nov. 22, 12:30 p.m. GMT (9:30 p.m. ET; 6:00 p.m. IST and 11:30 p.m. AEST)

Venue: Turf Moor, Burnley

Referee: Peter Bankes

VAR: Rob Jones

Injury news:

Burnley

Connor Roberts, D: knee, OUT, est.return mid-Dec

Jordan Beyer, D: knee, OUT, est. return mid-Jan

Zeki Amdouni, F: ACL, OUT, est. return mid-Jan

Chelsea

Benoit Badiashile, D: knock, OUT, est. return early-Dec.

Cole Palmer, F: groin, DOUBT

Dario Essugo, M: thigh, OUT, est. return late-Dec.

Levi Colwill, D: ACL, OUT, est. return late-Apr.



Expected Lineups:

Burnley (4-3-3)

GK: Martin Dúbravka

RB: Kyle Walker | CB: Hjalmar Ekdal | CB: Maxime Estève | LB: Quilindschy Hartman

CM: Josh Cullen | CAM: Lesley Ugochukwu | CM: Florentino

RW: Jacob Bruun Larsen | CF: Zian Flemming | LW: Jaidon Anthony

Chelsea (4-2-3-1)

GK: Robert Sanchez

RB: Reece James | CB: Trevoh Chalobah | CB: Josh Acheampong | LB: Marc Cucurella

DM: Malo Gusto | DM: Moises Caicedo

RW: Pedro Neto | AM: Enzo Fernandez | LW: Alejandro Garnacho

FW: Joao Pedro

Stats:

Burnley really don't like playing Chelsea: they've won just one of their last 18 PL meetings

Chelsea have won their last six PL away games at Turf Moor, scoring atleast three goals in each of the last five. Scott Parker's obstinate defence will be looking to change that stat, pronto.

This season, Burnley have struggled at both ends, though. They have had the fewest shots (90), lowest xG (8.3), lowest possession (38.6%), faced the most shots (192), and have the highest xGA (24.0)

