Chelsea will be without Sam Kerr for their Champions League clash against Barcelona on Wednesday.

The Australia striker is on the comeback trail following an anterior cruciate ligament injury and scored twice in the Blues' 6-0 win over St Polten last week.

She was not in the squad for Sunday's draw with Liverpool and will miss out against Barcelona.

Chelsea boss Sonia Bompastor said: "Sam is fine, she will probably be going with the national team next week. But she's not available for us again.

"It's just a case of managing her comeback. She got 90 minutes [against St Polten] and it was part of the plan for her to rest a little bit after that and not be involved in the following two games."

Barça have recorded three straight wins in the competition and Bompastor is hoping for a "clinical" performance.

She said: "We are not happy when we don't win games. We are not happy when we don't perform the way we want to and we are making sure we focus our energy on that.

"Against Barcelona, we might not get as many opportunities as we have created in some of our previous matches. When you play them, you need to be clinical. That's always what happens when you play against good teams. We are expecting that."

Barça boss Pere Romeu added: "It is hard to beat Chelsea, but it is even harder to do it again. The last few times, we have done it and if we play a complete game tomorrow, we will go a long way toward beating them again."

Bayern Munich completed a stunning comeback to beat Arsenal last week and will face Paris Saint-Germain, who are yet to win a game in the competition.

Leuven host winless Roma and Twente take on Atlético Madrid.

Information from PA was used in this report.