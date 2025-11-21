Open Extended Reactions

Finally, it's over. With the November international break in the rearview mirror, MLS can conclude its 13-day pause to observe the FIFA window and resume its postseason -- and not a moment too soon.

For each of these teams, the wait has actually been longer. FC Cincinnati, Inter Miami CF, the Philadelphia Union, San Diego FC and the Vancouver Whitecaps have been idle for 15 days; for Minnesota United FC and New York City FC, it's 16 days; and LAFC haven't played a competitive game in 20 days.

So ESPN asked Lizzy Becherano and Jon Arnold to jog our collective memories on how these eight teams made their way to the conference semifinals, and asked them -- along with the rest of our U.S. soccer staff -- to predict who will move on to the final four.

Eastern Conference

2. FC Cincinnati vs. 3. Inter Miami

Sunday, 5 p.m. ET

Star attraction: Like in the previous round of the MLS Cup playoffs, Lionel Messi will always stand as the star attraction in a match featuring Inter Miami. Beyond coming off of a Golden Boot-winning regular season, the 38-year-old proved an integral part of the club advancing past Round 1 for the first time in its history: He recorded five goals and one assist in the three-game, first-round series against Nashville SC, proving to be the most impactful player on the pitch.

Throughout Messi's career, teams have adapted tactics, adjusted defenses and used man marking in an effort to slow him down, but he has proven that even without scoring, he can set up his teammates in the final third instead, making any team of his more clinical. Cincinnati has been successful against Miami before, winning 3-0 in July, but all players must be on high alert to stop Messi in playoff form.

X-factor: Inter may have Messi, but spectators cannot forget that Cincy boasts a dangerous attack featuring Evander, Brenner and Kévin Denkey. Although the three players have each taken turns throughout the season to shine individually, together they work even better.

Evander was able to establish a quick connection with the team after joining from the Portland Timbers in the offseason, propelling the midfielder to register 18 goals and 15 assists in the regular season, and earn a spot alongside Messi on the list of MVP finalists. Denkey also scored 15 goals this season, while Brenner recorded four in six games since he rejoined the club from Udinese.

FCC don't have a star attraction like Miami, but instead three hugely impactful players on the attack who are poised to do some damage.

Tactical wrinkle: Inter Miami have not beaten Cincinnati so far this season, losing 3-0 at TQL Stadium in July, with Evander scoring two of those goals, and drawing 0-0 at Chase Stadium later that same month. Although Messi and Jordi Alba served a one-game suspension for the home match after failing to show up to the MLS All-Star Game, Miami boasted a complete roster days prior.

Cincy head coach Pat Noonan found a way to manipulate his opponents' backline to create the space needed for Evander to find the back of the net. Even more impressive, FCC managed to win without Brenner and Denkey on the pitch. -- Becherano

Predictions

It'll be an extremely close match between the two attack-minded teams, but ultimately Inter Miami will come out on top by a single goal from one of the Fantastic Four: Messi, Alba, Sergio Busquets and Luis Suárez. Miami also finally enters a knockout match with a healthy roster, boasting depth on the bench head coach Javier Mascherano couldn't benefit from in the regular season. -- Becherano

Both teams will need to stop the No. 10, and while Evander has been superb this season (and now has the luxury of combining with Brenner), Messi looks like a man on a mission to send off Busquets and Alba with the MLS Cup that has so far escaped them -- and also add it to his own impressive trophy case. -- Arnold

Cincinnati did well to prevail in the Hell is Real playoff derby, but is it enough to overcome Miami? This time of year is when Messi is at his best, and while there are defensive questions surrounding the Herons, Inter look to have a bit too much firepower given their ability to ruthlessly punish mistakes, and will advance. -- Jeff Carlisle

Any MLS side like Cincy with Evander, Denkey and Brenner should have the capability to make a run toward a title -- that is, if a certain Argentine World Cup winner wasn't standing in their way. Coupled with the return of Suárez, Miami is taking this one and continuing its Messi-led momentum after the recent 4-0, Round 1-clinching victory over Nashville. -- Cesar Hernandez

With an MVP-worthy performance against the Herons, Evander has the opportunity to write his name in the sports history books of Southwest Ohio. I think we'll see goals from both sides and potentially extra-time, but Cincinnati pulls it off -- by a slim margin. -- Megan Swanick

Inter Miami boast plenty of star power in the likes of Sergio Busquets, but a Cincinnati attack boasting Evander & Co. will prove a challenge for the Herons. Albert Cesare/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

While Cincinnati got the better of Miami in the regular season, Messi and friends looked incredibly motivated vs. Nashville. If the visitors bring similar defensive intensity with them on their trip to Ohio, Inter will be in the Eastern Conference final. -- Joseph Lowery

1. Philadelphia Union vs. 5. New York City FC

Sunday, 7:45 p.m. ET

Star attraction: A club's defensive efforts rarely get enough credit to be a star attraction, but this backline stands out. The Union's defense, led by Jakob Glesnes and Kai Wagner, is the best in MLS after allowing just 35 goals in a regular season in which the club lifted the Supporters' Shield. Beyond just the defensive work, Wagner, in particular, managed 11 assists to record the second most by a defender in MLS this season.

One player alone did not carry this team to the best record in MLS, nor can an individual propel the Union to MLS Cup, but a strong defense can certainly be the determining factor in a 90-minute match.

X-factor: Tai Baribo really took off in the 2025 MLS campaign to become a genuine difference maker. The forward recorded 16 goals and three assists, contributing more to the club this year than in 2023 and 2024 combined. Baribo also scored twice in the second game against the Chicago Fire in Round 1, connecting with Wagner and Milan Iloski. He fits well within the starting XI and knows how to move around in the final third to receive a necessary assist.

Baribo isn't the shiniest name in MLS, but he's definitely an X-factor in this series.

Tactical wrinkle: New York City will be without forward Alonso Martínez after he sustained a knee injury while representing Costa Rica during the international break. That a FIFA window runs through the MLS playoff schedule enables the unfortunate scenario of players getting injured with their national teams in the heart of a postseason run, and that's now an ugly reality for NYCFC. Martínez's knee injury is a huge blow for the club, who depended on the player who managed 17 goals and two assists in 30 regular-season games. Martínez also scored two goals in the best-of-three series against Charlotte FC to advance to the conference semifinals.

Head coach Pascal Jansen must now rethink tactics. NYCFC boast several attacking midfielders, like Argentines Nicolás Fernández, Maxi Morález and Julián Fernández, but the team doesn't have a clear No. 9 to pick up the slack left by Martínez. To make matters worse, midfielder Andrés Perea is also injured and will likely be unavailable for the match. -- Becherano

Predictions

NYCFC would have an opportunity to compete against Philadelphia with a healthy roster, but the Martínez injury tips the scale in the Union's favor. Philly boasts a well-rounded team with few weaknesses for NYCFC to exploit, giving Carnell's side the ticket to the conference finals. -- Becherano

After dominant showings against Chicago, Philadelphia will have to lean a bit more on its vaunted defense this time around, but it will withstand the test -- especially with NYCFC unable to call on Martínez after his injury with Costa Rica. -- Arnold

The loss of Martínez looms large in this one, as he was the primary goal scorer for the Pigeons. With the Union riding their Supporters' Shield triumph, look for Philadelphia to prevail at home. -- Carlisle

Already missing key players, the injury to Martínez is the cherry on top of the misery cake for NYCFC, who now have yet another absence. At home, Philly should be able to force plenty of errors and walk away with a comfortable victory. -- Hernandez

This matchup has a good bit of lure behind it, with both teams ending the other's playoff run in the past. It'll be testy, and the Union haven't played a game since Nov. 1 (NYCFC's last was Nov. 7). But NYCFC are missing a spate of players while facing one of the most cohesive lineups in the league. I think the Union win this comfortably. -- Swanick

There isn't a more lopsided conference semifinal clash than this one between a Philadelphia team that ripped right through the Chicago Fire to open their postseason campaign and a New York City team missing a slew of key starters. Light in central midfield after injuries and a suspension in Round 1 and missing their game-changing striker in Martínez, NYCFC won't have the legs to deal with the Union's aggression. -- Lowery

Western Conference

2. Vancouver Whitecaps vs. 3. LAFC

Saturday, 9:30 p.m. ET

Star attraction: A goal and an assist against Austin FC. A free-kick stunner against Bolivia for South Korea. Son Heung-Min's recent performances give no indication that the superstar is slowing down. While he spoke on national team duty about the need to rest after the season, Son hopes to play three more matches with LAFC this year and take the team to MLS Cup.

No one doubted Son's quality when he joined LAFC this summer, but there were questions about how he'd link with Denis Bouanga, a player with a similar profile. The two have become one of the league's most dynamic duos, regularly linking for goals as they burst into the final third. Despite his late arrival, Son can point to double-digit goals, plus three assists in MLS play since his Aug. 9 debut. The lights are much brighter this weekend, and plenty of the attention will be focused on the former Tottenham Hotspur captain.

X-factor: Perhaps the MLS Defender of the Year should merit inclusion in the star attraction category, but when he's facing Son and Bouanga and playing with Thomas Müller and Ryan Gauld, Tristan Blackmon doesn't draw the headlines. Yet, perhaps no player will be as important for the Caps when it comes to taking on the unenviable task MLS defenders have been attempting since Son's arrival in the league this summer.

LAFC will have moments when they are rocketing forward in transition, and there will be times when Bouanga and Son link. As Blackmon returns from an MCL sprain, will he be sharp enough to show the instincts he did all season and at least slow the attacks, giving goalkeeper Yohei Takaoka a better chance at making a stop? Vancouver manager Jesper Sørensen certainly would rather have Blackmon on the field than not.

Tactical wrinkle: A switch to a back three in the summer yielded big results for LAFC manager Steve Cherundolo, and it now means the team has both a 4-3-3 and a 5-3-2 look in its pocket. When the team plays with two attackers, Son and Bouanga work together up top, but Nathan Ordaz, who recently missed the second match of El Salvador's November World Cup qualification matches because of "a very important commitment in my personal life and sporting career," enters the three-man attack.

The real key is Ryan Hollingshead, who takes joy in getting forward no matter if he's playing as a fullback or a wingback and assisted one of LAFC's four goals in the deciding game against Austin while playing in a back four. He will get forward and look to get the ball to Son and Bouanga in dangerous areas. -- Arnold

Predictions

Vancouver ekes it out. There is no way the Caps will be able to keep LAFC from registering a single shot like they did in the last playoff match at BC Place, but with Blackmon's return, they can ride a homefield advantage on the turf to a place in the conference final. -- Arnold

Vancouver boasts a solid team with Müller and Sebastian Berhalter in good form, but their recent run cannot trump the experience and momentum of LAFC. Bouanga alone stands as a clear threat against any opponent, but the addition of Son makes for an incredibly challenging match for anyone in their path. -- Becherano

Counting the numbers since Son's arrival in MLS -- and not counting the superhuman tallies put up in Miami -- no duo in the league provided more goal contributions in the regular season than LAFC's South Korea superstar and Bouanga. It won't be easy away at a sold-out BC Place, but Cherundolo will get at least one more game with the California club before he steps down after the season. -- Hernandez

This matchup is so even, with plenty of star power, but LAFC have a little bit more of the latter with Son and Bouanga, especially when they get out in the open field. I look for LAFC to prevail. -- Carlisle

Now, the Whitecaps are a downright excellent team that should be healthier coming into Saturday's affair than they've been at any point since the summer, but I can't bring myself to bet against Son and LAFC, who just need one moment in attacking transition to turn the game on its head -- especially against a Vancouver defense that could be without both first-choice center backs if Blackmon can't go. -- Lowery

Vancouver has been one of the most formidable teams throughout the season, and Müller has been a menace since joining, with nine goals and four assists in ten games. But the Bouanga-Son combo is too dangerous to wager against; I think we'll see LAFC in the next round. -- Swanick

1. San Diego FC vs. 4. Minnesota United

Monday, 10 p.m. ET

Star attraction: Goalkeepers are star attractions, too! That's especially true in the MLS playoffs, where Minnesota United advanced from their three-game series with the Seattle Sounders without winning a match in regulation. Dayne St. Clair helped the team win both penalty shootouts, denying Osaze De Rosario in the third game to bail out his teammates' misses and converting a shot of his own.

Now, he heads to San Diego, a field where earlier this season he made a dozen saves, allowing only a late goal in a 3-1 win for the Loons. The MLS Goalkeeper of the Year, who had the league's best save percentage this season with a .779 number in the regular season, will hope it doesn't take late heroics to once again help Minnesota move on, but he'll look to keep a clean sheet -- and be there if he's needed for a shootout.

X-factor: While the Monday Night Fútbol matchup gives San Diego another day to get right, there are major concerns about the fitness of its biggest stars. Hirving "Chucky" Lozano left Mexico's 0-0 draw with a hamstring issue that kept him out of El Tri's Tuesday loss to Paraguay. SDFC have won without him, but Anders Dreyer missed Denmark's second match this window with an illness. So, brilliant summer signing Amahl Pellegrino will almost certainly have a big role.

If he's able to create scoring opportunities or finish them off like he did in the previous series against the Portland Timbers, in which he scored once in the second match and twice in the third and deciding game, it'll be a welcome sight for San Diego manager Mikey Varas. Pellegrino's play in the fall allowed Varas to take stern disciplinary measures with Lozano and keep him on the bench. Ideally, Lozano and Dreyer will be fit and Varas has options. If not, he'll be able to trust in the Norway native.

Tactical wrinkle: Minnesota United won't press all game -- few teams can -- but when they do, it can be difficult for teams to withstand. SDFC have gotten great returns from a young back line this season, but as expected with a relatively inexperienced unit, there have been times where the ball isn't crisp on the feet of defenders. When the Loons see the trigger and start to try to force a mistake, San Diego must be clean.

Does Amahl Pellegrino have what it takes to help San Diego help break down Minnesota United's stubborn defense? Abe Arredondo-Imagn Images

Understandably, the focus when teams are preparing to face Minnesota is on keeping the Loons from getting set pieces in dangerous places and from putting out one of their long throw-ins that have flummoxed much of the league. But with all that mental energy focused on not playing it out, not making a bad tackle or not allowing an easy goal, SDFC defenders must not allow themselves to have their pocket picked or play a clearance directly to a waiting Joaquín Pereyra or give slumping Kelvin Yeboah the easy goal he needs. -- Arnold

Predictions

There are a lot of questions about San Diego's fitness, but all season players have stepped up to cover absences. The long layoff probably negates the strangeness of playing Monday night, but if one of SDFC's big two stars is good to go, they can find that one goal to beat St. Clair and send the expansion side through. -- Arnold

San Diego proved throughout the regular season and Round 1 that being new to the league would not slow down this roster. Minnesota may have more playoff experience, but Varas' players come into this game with loads of energy. -- Becherano

Sure, Lozano may not have a prominent role after a muscular issue suffered in the international break, but that likely won't matter to the San Diego side that has proven that it can find success without him. Minnesota and St. Clair will keep things close, but this has a Dreyer or Pellegrino late winner written all over it.. -- Hernandez

San Diego has already gotten past the potential banana peel of the highest seed falling in a best-of-three series, while Minnesota's epic comeback propelled it forward. But with SDFC having the likes of Dreyer and Pellegrino in fine form, look for the home side to take it. -- Carlisle

According to FBref, San Diego out-xG-ed Minnesota 4.7 to 1.7 during their two regular season meetings. Even with Loons boss Eric Ramsay sure to set up his team in a low block in hopes of frustrating the hosts, it's hard to picture the expansion outfit not creating enough chances to take down Minnesota. -- Lowery

It's difficult to think of two teams with a greater contrast in style. Minnesota is clinical on the counter and on set pieces, while the California expansion side prefers to have the ball. San Diego may look prettier while the Loons are a bit grittier, but I think the latter pulls this one off. -- Swanick