The Philadelphia Union announced Wednesday that sporting director Ernst Tanner has been placed on administrative leave as MLS reopens an investigation into allegations of inappropriate workplace behavior.

According to a recent report by The Guardian, Tanner made racist comments about Black players, coaches and referees, while also making use of sexist and anti-gay language in the workplace. The report revealed the allegations were made in an MLS Player's Association complaint to the league.

"The Philadelphia Union takes all allegations of misconduct extremely seriously and is committed to maintaining a safe, respectful, and inclusive environment for everyone associated with our club. Discrimination, harassment, or abusive conduct of any kind has no place here, and all staff are required to complete annual sensitivity training," the Union said in a statement.

"While a recent MLS investigation was unable to corroborate allegations involving Sporting Director Ernst Tanner, MLS has advised the Union that it will be reopening the investigation and the Union continues to cooperate fully. The Union has placed Mr. Tanner on administrative leave during the investigation. Throughout this process, our top priority remains the well-being of our players, fans, staff, and community."

MLS previously completed an investigation into the allegations, but closed the case after failing to verify the claims. Since the release of the report, the league announced the investigation will be reopened to look further into the allegations.

"MLS recently concluded an investigation into the allegations raised by the MLS Players Association, which the MLSPA noted had not been independently verified. The League immediately launched an investigation, contacting more than a dozen current and former players and club employees. All individuals were offered the option to participate anonymously and assured they could speak without fear of retaliation," said the league in a statement.

"A majority of those contacted participated -- several anonymously -- while others declined. After reviewing all available information and documentation, the investigation was unable to substantiate the allegations. Nonetheless, given the nature of the allegations, Mr. Tanner has been required to participate in a structured remedial program focused on professional workplace conduct.

"Following publication of a Guardian article that included new allegations and potentially new information, MLS will reopen the investigation. MLS maintains an anonymous reporting hotline and encourages anyone with relevant information to come forward."

Tanner first joined the Union as a sporting director in 2018, before signing a contract extension in 2021.