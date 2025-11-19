Kansas City's Chawinga becomes first back-to-back NWSL MVP

Open Extended Reactions

SAN JOSE, Calif. -- Kansas City Current forward Temwa Chawinga won the National Women's Soccer League's Most Valuable Player award for the second straight season on Wednesday, becoming the first player in league history to win back-to-back MVP awards.

Chawinga received the award at the San Jose Civic Center as part of the NWSL's first formal awards show in its 12-season history.

Chawinga scored 15 goals this year to earn a second consecutive NWSL Golden Boot. Last year, she scored 20 goals to set a new single-season league scoring record.

Only Sam Kerr has also won two NWSL MVP awards, in 2017 and 2019. Kerr won three straight Golden Boots from 2017-19.

Temwa Chawinga made history with her second consecutive NWSL MVP award on Wednesday. Amanda Loman/NWSL via Getty Images

Bev Yanez was named the NWSL Coach of the Year after leading Racing Louisville to its best-ever season and reaching the playoffs. She becomes the first former NWSL player to win the coaching award.

Yanez beat out competition from Vlatko Andonovski, who guided the Kansas City Current to a record-breaking season for points (65) and wins (21).

The Current did also scoop up the Goalkeeper of the Year award, through Brazil international Lorena.

Defender of the Year went to Tara McKeown, of NWSL finalists Washington Spirit and the United States, with Manaka Matsukubo of the North Carolina Courage taking home the award for the league's best midfielder.