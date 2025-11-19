Alessia Russo looks forward to Arsenal's remaining League Phase matches after scoring twice vs. Real Madrid to kickstart their campaign. (1:03)

Open Extended Reactions

Renee Slegers was proud of her Arsenal side as they came from behind to earn a 2-1 win over Real Madrid in the Champions League, saying they were calm under pressure.

The Gunners came into the contest on the back of a frustrating run of form, including a 3-2 defeat to Bayern Munich in the competition last week.

Caroline Weir sent Madrid ahead with a stunning volley before the break, but Arsenal responded with two headed goals from Alessia Russo in the second half.

Reflecting on the game, Arsenal boss Slegers told Disney Plus: "Proud, I think not ideal going 1-0 down from a set piece at the end of the first half but we all stayed very calm. Coaches, tech staff and players in the changing room spoke about a couple of details.

"Really happy with how the players stayed so calm on the pitch in the second half because it's not an easy scenario where there was already pressure on us ahead of this game."

Goalscorer Russo was delighted at returning to winning ways in the competition.

She said: "It was a really important win. We've probably not had the results that we've wanted in the last block, but it was important to come here and pick up a result tonight in the Champions League. We're really happy."

Weir said she was "disappointed" with Real's display as her side slipped to their first defeat in the competition.

"Nice to score but one goal wasn't really enough. We needed a bit more in the second half," the Scotland international said. "We created a little bit more chances and Arsenal were always in the game, obviously came out in the second half and scored two.

"A little bit disappointed. I think we played well but it wasn't quite enough tonight. Against a top team, Arsenal, it's always going to be difficult."

The result leaves Arsenal in ninth place in the league phase table with six points, while Madrid sit sixth on seven points.