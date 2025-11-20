Open Extended Reactions

Paris Saint-Germain defender Achraf Hakimi was named the 2025 African Footballer of the Year at a ceremony in Rabat on Wednesday.

The Morocco international topped the voting, with Liverpool and Egypt superstar Mohamed Salah and Nigeria and Galatasaray striker Victor Osimhen completing the podium.

"It is really a proud moment for me to win this prestigious award," Hakimi said.

"This trophy is not just for me, but all the strong men and women who have dreams of being a footballer in Africa. And for those that always believed in me since I was a child, that I would be a professional footballer one day. I would like to thank them all."

Hakimi had a stellar season, securing five trophies with PSG, including the club's inaugural Champions League crown.

A recognition that crowns years of hard work, success, and unforgettable moments.



My gratitude goes to my family, my teammates, and everyone who works with me every day, on and off the field. Your trust, dedication, and support make me stronger and allow me to grow.



Thank you... pic.twitter.com/ZssdnZ2T55 — Achraf Hakimi (@AchrafHakimi) November 19, 2025

The PSG fullback was instrumental in the final, opening the scoring in an unforgettable 5-0 romp over Inter Milan in May.

FIFA president Gianni Infantino and CAF president Patrice Motsepe presented Hakimi with the award, an honor for a defender that hasn't been achieved since Zaire (now DR Congo) center-back Bwanga Tshimen won it in 1973.

Midfielder Ghizlane Chebbak became the first Moroccan woman to win the African Footballer of the Year award. She claimed the top prize ahead of her international compatriot Sanaa Mssoudy and Nigerian Rasheedat Ajibade.

Bubista was named Coach of the Year after leading the island nation of Cape Verde to a stunning qualification for the 2026 World Cup, securing their first-ever appearance.

Information from The Associated Press was used in this report.