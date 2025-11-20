Why are non-league clubs banning micro shin pads?

Open Extended Reactions

A number of non-league football clubs have prohibited the use of micro shin pads after a serious injury saw a player airlifted to hospital last weekend.

Riley Martin of Ilfracombe Town broke his fibula during Saturday's South West Peninsula League match against Bridport FC. The match was abandoned as Riley was taken to hospital in Dorset. He was released the following day.

Riley's club, Ilfracombe, have subsequently introduced new rules which require players to wear pads offering more coverage.

"There is no blame on Riley at all for wearing micro shin pads," club chairman Nick Jupp told the BBC. "But I think if he had more coverage on the shin area with bigger shin pads, the injury could have been less than it was."

A number of non-league clubs have banned micro shinpads after a serious injury. Photo by Catherine Ivill/Getty Images.

In response to the incident, Bridport FC have also announced a stricter policy on protective equipment. "In light of a recent serious injury sustained during the weekend's match, Bridport Football is implementing a strict policy regarding the use of shin guards for all of its adult teams," the club said in a statement.

"Effective immediately, all players representing Bridport Football Club in training sessions, matches, and tournaments must wear properly fitted shin guards that:

"Comply with current safety standards (CE Approved for safety).

"Provide full coverage of the shin from just below the knee to above the ankle.

"Are securely fastened and worn underneath socks as intended.

"Micro or minimal coverage shin pads are strictly prohibited, regardless of brand or design."

Beaminster FC, another non-league outfit in Dorset, said that their new shin pad policy was "non-negotiable."

"In light of a recent incident at Bridport FC where an Ilfracombe Town AFC player sustained a serious injury, we will effective immediately be implementing a ban on the use of the new micro shin guards," the club said.

"This is a non-negotiable policy that is being implemented to ensure the safety of all players that represent the club.

"Managers/coaches and club officials present on the day will be asked to check that players are wearing appropriately sized shin guards that comply with this new policy. Failure to comply will result in the player being withdrawn from the fixture.

"Finally, on behalf of all involved with Beaminster FC, we would like to wish Riley Martin of Ilfracombe Town AFC a speedy recovery and hope to see you back playing football as soon as possible."

While announcing their own new policy, Lyme Regis FC, who play in the Devon and Exeter Premier, said "player safety is our highest priority, and this policy reflects our commitment to ensuring a safe and responsible playing environment for everyone at the club.

"We wish a speedy recovery to the player affected by injury last weekend."

FA guidance for shin pads in community football states that such protection is a "compulsory" piece of equipment, but stops short of prohibiting micro versions.

"The amount of shin physically covered is an important consideration, as any part of the shin that is not covered is not as well protected," the guidance says.

"'Micro' or 'Mini' shin pads may therefore increase the risk of injury due to the smaller amount of shin covered compared to larger sized shin pads."