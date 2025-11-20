World Cup playoff draw LIVE: Wales, Ireland, Northern Ireland to learn fate

Craig Burley reacts to Ireland's incredible win over Hungary, as Troy Parrott's hat trick books them a World Cup playoff spot. (1:24)

For many, their dreams of making the World Cup have been realised but others face a nervous wait, forced to go down the tricky path of the playoff tournament.

42 teams out of a possible 48 have already booked their spot at next year's showpiece in the United States, Mexico and Canada.

Four of the six remaining spots will go to European nations with home nations Wales, Ireland and Northern Ireland in the playoff mix.

Teams will play a semifinal in March, with the winner going on to play a winner-takes-all final to clinch one of the last spots.

England have already qualified, while Scotland sealed their place at the tournament with a dramatic 4-2 win over Denmark on Tuesday.

The draw will start at 12 p.m. GMT.

ESPN will have all the latest news and reaction as it happens.