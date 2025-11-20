World Cup playoff draw: Wales get Bosnia, likely face Italy in final

Frank Leboeuf and Craig Burley question England's place as second favourites in the bookmakers' odds to win the 2026 World Cup. (1:33)

Wales will face Bosnia and Herzegovina in the World Cup playoff semifinals, but they are likely to have to beat Italy if they are to reach next summer's tournament.

Craig Bellamy's side will host Bosnia in March. The winner will then host the victor between Italy and Northern Ireland for a place at the World Cup.

The semifinals will take place on March 26, with the finals scheduled for March 31.

Wales qualified for the draw after coming second in Group J, rounding off with a 7-1 win over North Macedonia on Tuesday.