World Cup playoff draw: Ireland face Czechia in semifinals

The Republic of Ireland will travel to Czechia in the World Cup European playoff semifinals in March as they discovered their route to next summer's tournament in a draw on Thursday.

Either Ireland or Czechia will then face the victor between Denmark and North Macedonia for a place at the World Cup.

Ireland were handed a boost with the news they will be at home for the final should they reach it.

The semifinals take place on March 26, with the finals scheduled for March 31.

Ireland qualified for the draw in the most dramatic fashion, with Troy Parrott's heroic last-gasp goal helping his side to clinch a 3-2 win over Hungary and seal second place in Group F.

The draw was also made for the inter-confederation play-offs, from which the final two teams for the 48-strong finals will come.

Jamaica, who missed out on automatic qualifying to Curacao, will take on New Caledonia, with the winner facing the Democratic Republic of the Congo in the final.

Bolivia and Suriname, meanwhile, will clash for the right to face Iraq.

