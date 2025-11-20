Open Extended Reactions

HONG KONG -- Singapore captain Hariss Harun shudders when he thinks what his 35th birthday on Wednesday might have been like had his team lost to Hong Kong the previous evening.

It would ultimately be an unnecessary concern.

With a rousing second-half fightback, Singapore claimed a 2-1 victory amid hostile surroundings at Kai Tak Stadium -- the win enough to see them qualify for the AFC Asian Cup on merit for the first time ever.

Overnight, the latest pride of Lions have become heroes of their generation, emulating -- and arguably surpassing -- those that claimed Malaysia Cups and ASEAN Championships before them.

Understandably, there were scenes of euphoria from the moment the final whistle blew at Kai Tak -- trickling over in wild scenes of celebration in the dressing room followed by a glorious welcome home when they arrived back at Changi Airport on Wednesday afternoon.

But, ever the consummate professional, Hariss also acknowledged that writing new history also means that higher levels of expectation will need to be met -- an increased pressure he wants his teammates to relish.

"I told the boys that, now we have done something for the first time in Singapore football history, it comes with a lot of responsibility as well," Hariss replied, when asked by ESPN about how much the achievement meant.

"There's a certain level now that we need to maintain.

"I'm happy for the boys in the sense that, they now have a taste of this, they know what it feels like, and we should want more.

"This should be the base and we should be more hungry."

Hariss will now go down as the first captain to lead Singapore to qualifying for an Asian Cup.

Yet, just a year ago, ahead of the 2024 ASEAN Championship -- his 7th appearance in Southeast Asia's premier international tournament -- there was plenty of speculation over Hariss' international future after a long and storied career.

So, will Hariss add "Asian Cup captain" to his résumé in 14 months' time?

"I hope to," he said. "Now it's something to look forward to.

"I told the players we can be happy today but [after that] we look forward.

"We need to maintain the standards, keep going -- it's still a long way to the Asian Cup but we need to be ready and show our level and ability.

"But today [Tuesday], we just soak it all in. There's just too much to talk about -- too many feelings, too many emotions, for me and the team.

"I just want to thank everyone who has been behind the team -- the fans, here and back home, it means a lot to us."

And while there is usually anticipation and excitement for most as they count the days down to their birthday, it is unlikely that Hariss will want to relive those that lead up to his 35th -- even if he will always remember the gift he eventually received.

"I was thinking a lot," he added. "This kind of games really plays with your mind.

"We came to Hong Kong three days before. I felt like I was here for three months. I just couldn't wait to get here and play the game.

"I was thinking what if we didn't get through and tomorrow is the birthday and ... but that's all behind now!

"I'm just so happy. It's the best birthday present."