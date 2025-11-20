Open Extended Reactions

Real Madrid president Florentino Pérez has given further details of the club's "Infinite Bernabéu" virtual reality project, saying the collaboration with Apple "will be like opening the stadium doors to the entire planet."

Over 30 special cameras were used to capture images during Madrid's 1-0 UEFA Champions League win over Juventus, with the footage set to be released in a documentary for Apple's Vision Pro VR headset next year.

The NFL played its first regular-season game in Spain this past Sunday at the Bernabéu as the Miami Dolphins scored a 16-13 win over the Washington Commanders in front of 78,610 fans.

Pérez -- who trialed the 'Infinite Bernabéu' idea in a speech at the club's AGM in 2024 -- hosted a delegation from the technology company at the Bernabéu on Wednesday.

"[It's] a project I've been pursuing for many years: to allow any fan to experience the excitement of the Bernabéu as if they were right here in the stadium," Pérez told GQ in an interview. "I call it the Infinite Bernabéu, a place where anyone, from their own home, can experience a live match, with a sense of presence and emotion that was previously impossible."

The additional cameras filmed throughout the Bernabéu -- including in the tunnel, pitchside, press box and press conference room -- during the Juventus game on Oct. 22, as a trial run for the new technology.

Real Madrid hosted the Washington Commanders and Miami Dolphins this past Sunday. JUANJO MARTIN/EPA/Shutterstock

"It will be like opening the stadium doors to the entire planet, without limits, without barriers," Pérez said, "with a technological quality that will mark a before and after in the world of sports."

Pérez said that the project was not primarily focused on increasing revenue.

"The economic impact is important, of course, but it shouldn't be our short-term obsession," he said. "What's really special is offering a billion Real Madrid fans, around the world, the experience they want to have."