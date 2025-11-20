Open Extended Reactions

Sadio Mané has said he rejected a move to Manchester United a year before signing for Liverpool because he was "not convinced" by Louis van Gaal's insistence that he would play ahead of Wayne Rooney, Robin van Persie and Ángel Di María.

Senegal forward Mané, speaking on the Rio Ferdinand Presents podcast, revealed he held talks with then-United manager Van Gaal in the summer of 2015 during his time at Southampton.

Mané ultimately rejected United and sealed a £36 million ($47m) move to Liverpool 12 months later, where he would help inspire Jurgen Klopp's team to success in the Champions League and Premier League.

Sadio Mané now plays alongside Cristiano Ronaldo at Al Nassr. Abdullah Ahmed/Getty Images

But the 33-year-old, now playing alongside Cristiano Ronaldo at Saudi Pro League team Al Nassr, said he didn't feel ready to move to United when Van Gaal attempted to persuade him that he would get game-time at Old Trafford.

"Manchester United called me that time," Mané said. "I was talking to Van Gaal.

"I was talking to Van Gaal that time. Rooney was there. And Di María was there. And ... and [Memphis] Depay was there.

"When they failed to get me, they bought [Anthony] Martial.

"Van Gaal called me and he said, 'Mané, how are you? What are you doing?' He said, "I want you to come to Manchester United."

"I said, 'Really?' He said, "'Yeah.' I said, 'OK. Now I'm talking to my agent.

"[Van Gaal said] 'We'll see what is the best, because I know you're a good player and you can help the team, and we can help you also to become better players.'"

"And then I said, 'OK, so my question: you have Depay, you have Rooney, you have Di María, you have Van Persie, I think the same. 'So where am I going to play?' That was my question, because me, I want to play.

"He said, 'I know your talent, you're good. But if you do good training, good impression, you will play. But we have another player which is also good.'"

"I was not convinced about his explanation. I talked to the coach, but he told me that I will play if I'm good; if not ...

"But at the time, me, I was not ready, I can say. I was young. I still needed someone to help me more. And one or two more years to become what I want to be.

"Because I was still in Southampton; I was not consistent. And then we said, 'OK, we'll see.'"

Mané also spoke to Tottenham Hotspur during the same summer and he said that he was more attracted by the prospect of playing under Mauricio Pochettino than moving to United.

"I have a meeting with Tottenham. At the same time, Pochettino called him [my agent] and he said, 'I want to have Sadio to come to Tottenham training ground.'"

"And then I go to Tottenham training ground one week after. I see the facility, I meet the coach, I talk to him and I was more convinced than the Man United project.

"Because Man U was too many ... the problem was too many big players."