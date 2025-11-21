Every Friday, starting this week, I will pick for you the best or most exciting games not to be missed in the world of football each weekend. From derbies to top of the table clashes, relegation six-pointers to world class players facing each other or other interesting tactical battles, there will be something for everyone to enjoy.

This week, it is all about derbies and rivalries, so let's get right into it!

High stakes on the Mediterranean

Nice vs. Marseille

Ligue 1, Matchday 13

Kickoff: Friday, 2.45pm ET / 7:45 p.m. GMT

The local rivalry between these two and their fans -- known as the Derby de la Mediterranée -- is so fierce that Marseille supporters are not even allowed to travel to the Allianz Riviera stadium on Friday as it is deemed too dangerous. The stakes are high, too, as both teams are desperate for a victory.

Nice, ninth in the table, have just lost three games in a row and are five points outside the top four. Marseille, with just two wins in six in all competitions, are second behind Paris Saint-Germain, with a win taking them top of the league until the Parisians face Le Havre on Saturday.

There are always goals and drama between these two. We have had big 4-1 and 3-0 wins for each, 24 goals scored in the last seven games between them, including a worldie from Luis Henrique last season for l'OM. The pick of the rivalry in recent seasons was without a doubt when Dimitri Poyet, then the Marseille playmaker, was kicked by a Nice ultra who was on the pitch and the game was abandoned in 2021. Payet had been targeted by bottles thrown from the stands and he retaliated by throwing one back, which enraged the Ultras -- they then invaded the pitch and confronted the players!

MY PREDICTION: Nice 1, Marseille 3. Like manager Roberto De Zerbi highlighted again on Thursday, Marseille have a really good squad. Despite some injuries defensively, they are much better than Nice; I expect them to attack and apply plenty of pressure in search of a win.

A big grudge match for Spain's strugglers

Valencia vs. Levante

La Liga, Matchday 13

Kickoff: Friday, 3 p.m. ET / 8 p.m. GMT

On paper, you might say that this edition of the Derby del Turia ("Valencian derby") isn't much to write home about. After all, these rivals are 17th and 19th in LaLiga, with four wins (two each) in 24 combined league games this season, plus they boast a -10 and -7 goal difference respectively after just 12 league matches.

This is all true. Both Valencia and Levante have not been great so far this season, which should make for an open encounter without a clear favourite. But what makes this worthwhile is that it's a massive regional rivalry that dates back to 1920. (Valencia holds the all-time edge, with 22 wins to Levante's nine, with 11 draws, in 42 matches.) To make it sweeter, this is their first meeting since 2022 given Levante have spent a lot of time in the Segunda Division prior to their promotion in 2025-26. Levante have never won at Mestalla in LaLiga -- Valencia have won 10 of 16 home league encounters -- and their last road win in any capacity came back in 1937!

Plenty of young talented players will be on display in this game. Levante's Etta Eyong, the 23-year-old Cameroon striker, has been one of the revelations in LaLiga this season so far. Javi Guerra, also 22, is running the midfield for Valencia while Carlos Álvarez (22) is very interesting on his right hand side. Tarrega (23) and Moreno (22) are two solid defenders as well.

MY PREDICTION: Valencia 1, Levante 1. Valencia have only scored 11 goals in 12 league games so far, with 16 for Levante, so don't bank on the game being too spectacular but it will be intense, feisty and competitive. Perfect for a draw.

The latest edition of the "New Firm"

F.C. København vs. Brondby

Danish Superligaen, Matchday 15

Kickoff: Sunday, 8 a.m. ET / 11 a.m. GMT

The Copenhagen derby is also known as the New Firm and it's the fiercest sporting rivalry in Denmark, despite their first match only happening in 1992. This will be their 133rd meeting overall, with F.C. København dominant in recent years: Brondby have just five wins in the last 19 encounters!

Between them, they share 27 Danish league titles (16 for F.C. København, the most-ever for any team there) and four of the last five: 2021 for Brondby, 2022, 2023 and 2025 for F.C. København! So far this season, however, Brondby have started better. They are second in the table, just a point behind the leaders FC Midtjylland and six clear of Copenhagen, currently in fourth place.

With four goals and five assists so far, Mohamed Elyounoussi is the host's best player and leader. Jordan Larsson, son of Henrik, is a great support act as well, while you will also find a certain Youssoufa Moukoko in the squad. (Remember him from Borussia Dortmund?) Brondby will be missing their best player Nicolai Vallys (9 G/A this season), but they have promising 21-year-old Filip Bundgaard to replace him up front.

The fact that their kick off time is so early says it all about the animosity between the two sets of fans, who will have little time to get warmed up and ready for battle.

MY PREDICTION: F.C. København 2, Brondby 2. There will be goals between two teams who scored a lot and conceded a lot this season! I don't see a winner though between these two attacking sides, even in the hostile Parken atmosphere!

Steel City derby is covered in rust

Sheffield Wednesday vs. Sheffield United

English Championship, Matchday 16

Kickoff: Sunday, 7 a.m. ET / 12 p.m. GMT

This is one of the biggest rivalries in English football history, which goes back to 1890! Sunday will be the 147th match between these two sides, United winning 51 to Wednesday's 48! Only 3.7 miles separate the two stadiums, Hillsborough and Bramall Lane, within the city, but the real drama here will come from the chaos surrounding both teams since season.

The drama and the tension will be huge considering that United are in 22nd place with only three wins and Wednesday are 24th and bottom after just one victory; they also have -4 points following their 12-point penalty, handed out earlier this season after the club was placed into administration last month due to their financial difficulties. It came after a long spell of turmoil under owner Dejphon Chansiri; can they get back on more solid footing with a win over their biggest rivals?

It has been a tough season for both Sheffield clubs really. Without their talisman Barry Bannan (three goals, two assists), no one knows where Wednesday would be right now. The same can probably be said about Callum O'Hare for United: he has four goals and two assists so far.

MY PREDICTION: Sheffield Wednesday 1, Sheffield United 2. O'Hare's partnership with Tyrese Campbell will be the key of the Sheffield United victory on Sunday in this derby. Wednesday won't be able to cope with them on the day.

Can Arsenal remain ahead of their title rivals with a derby day win over Tottenham? Visionhaus/Getty Images

North London derby has added spice

Arsenal vs. Tottenham

Premier League, Matchday 12

Kickoff: Sunday, 11:30 a.m. ET / 4:30 p.m GMT

It's one of the biggest games on the English calendar, and one of the fiercest rivalries too. This will be the 198th derby between the Gunners and Spurs (84 wins for Arsenal, 62 for Tottenham) and this one feels much more than just local pride. It is first vs. fifth in the Premier League table, Mikel Arteta vs. Thomas Frank, style vs. pragmatism, title ambitions vs. top-five ambitions.

Gabriel's injury absence is a massive blow for Arsenal in this game, although the Gunners' defence should still be too strong with Piero Hincapié or Riccardo Calafiori replacing him against the timid Tottenham attack. Spurs' lack of creativity has been a problem this season so they need their more gifted players to step up: Simmons, Odobert, Kudus if he is back.

Both teams have big injuries and while Spurs have been the best team away from home in the league this season so far (13 points in five matches), Arsenal are the best at home among sides to have played five home games (Manchester City have played six). So it has everything to be a cracker!

MY PREDICTION: Arsenal 2, Tottenham 1. Despite not having their strongest XI, Arsenal will still be too strong for their neighbours, even if I still see both teams scoring in this game. The home advantage will be key as well.

Serie A supremacy on the line

Inter Milan vs. AC Milan

Serie A, Matchday 12

Kickoff: Sunday, 2:45 p.m. ET / 7:45 p.m. GMT

Next, we have the derby della Madonnina, named after the statue of the Virgin Mary (or Madonnina) on top of the Milan cathedral.

The Nerazzurri (black and blue) and the Rossoneri (red and black) have faced each other 244 times already since October 1908, not long after the Milan Cricket and Football club was split into two entities, AC Milan and FC Internazionale. Both clubs have been incredibly successful since then and this season are fighting for honours again. Inter are leading a very tight Serie A campaign, level with Roma and just two points clear of Milan in third.

Two years ago, the Interisti smashed their arch rivals 5-0 in Serie A, but in their last meeting, in the Coppa Italia last season, Milan won 3-0!

I expect this to be a battle of the forwards, as they are two teams who play with two up front. On one side, Lautaro Martínez and Marcus Thuram. One the other, Rafael Leão and Christian Pulisic (who should start ahead of Christopher Nkunku). Leao is in great form with four goals and an assist in his last five games. Lautaro is on 3 in 3 for club and country. This will be epic!

MY PREDICTION: Inter Milan 2, AC Milan 1. I think Leao and Pulisic will be a real threat for the Inter defence, but overall the home side are the better team, they are at home and they will be too strong even without the injured Dumfries on the right.

NWSL title is on the line

Washington Spirit vs. Gotham FC

NWSL Championship final

Kickoff: Saturday, 8 p.m. ET / Sunday, 1 a.m GMT

No teams have faced each other more in the history of the NWSL than these two, who will meet for the 44th time on Sunday -- their fourth already this season (twice in the league, once in the Concacaf Champions Cup)! And this is the playoff final too!

So with everything to play for between two teams who know each other so well, with two Spanish head coaches, plenty of stars (Esther, Geyse, Rose Lavelle and Ann-Katrin Berger for Gotham, plus Trinity Rodman, Croix Bethune, Narumi Miura and Sofia Cantore for the Spirit) and great young talents (Jaedyn Shaw, Gift Monday, Kysha Sylla, Josefine Hasbo), the spectacle will be pretty special.

Since the summer break, five of the Spirit players have had five or more goal contributions -- Monday (7), Rodman (7), Rosemonde Kouassi (6), Bethune (5), and Cantore (5), which shows their great depth of talent. But Gotham are the Queens of late wins and mental strength in the money time. Plus Esther is fully back from injury now and ready to roar!

Who will prevail this time? Whoever wins won't have long to enjoy it because they might meet again in the Concacaf Champions Cup semifinals as well, if they both win their quarterfinals next week!

MY PREDICTION: Washington Spirit 0, Gotham FC 1. Despite he firepower that Washington have, I think Gotham will be solid and nullify it and will find a way of getting Esther on the score sheet for the win in a super tight game.