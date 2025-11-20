Open Extended Reactions

SAN JOSE, Calif. -- The NWSL confirmed on Thursday that commissioner Jessica Berman has received a "multi-year" extension to stay in the role.

The league confirmed the news two days ahead of the 12th NWSL Championship game.

"It's been the honor of my career to lead the NWSL during such an extraordinary period of growth," Berman said in a news conference.

"Every success we've achieved, from expansion to investment to the player experience, is the result of collaboration across this league. I'm proud of what we've built and even more excited about where we're headed. The best is yet to come."

ESPN previously reported that Berman's new deal will run through the 2028 NWSL season.

Berman first took over the job in 2022, entering the league at a time of crisis after a league-wide reckoning with "systemic" abuse, as two separate, year-long investigations revealed.

"Some of our key priorities are driving growth and awareness," Berman said of the league's next three years when asked by ESPN at a recent quarterfinal match.

"We want people to come into our stadiums and expect the level of energy we have here today [in Washington, D.C.] each and every week for every regular-season game in all 16 markets. We want those games to be exciting to watch on TV and we want the best product on the field, ensuring we have the best players, and that will all support our vision to be the best league in the world."

Earlier this year, the NWSL's board of governors, which consists of each team's ownership group, debated for months on whether and how to renew Berman's original contract, which expired prior to the start of the 2026 season.

The league's four-person executive committee ultimately led the final negotiation process and finalized the extension.

Jessica Berman will continue as NWSL commissioner. Joe Scarnici/USSF/Getty Images for USSF

"Jessica's leadership has been instrumental in transforming the NWSL into a global sports property," Carolyn Tisch Blodget, Gotham FC owner and NWSL executive committee chair, said in a statement.

"Her vision for sustainable growth, along with her ability to fuel enduring momentum, has positioned the league for long-term success."

Under Berman, the NWSL's commercial business has grown exponentially, including a $240 million media rights deal, ongoing expansion of the league, and rising team valuations from around $5 million to over $250m in a few years.

The league office has also expanded exponentially and the NWSL has attracted new major sponsors.

The league also ratified a new collective bargaining agreement last year, and it has made sweeping reforms to improve player safety following a systemic abuse scandal that predated Berman and forced the resignation of her predecessor, Lisa Baird, in 2021.

But there have been other challenges with player safety decisions, from the league's response to the collapse of Angel City FC defender Savy King on the field in May, to a reportedly contentious fight between Berman and owners over whether to play a game in extreme heat in Kansas City in August.

As several general managers expressed in ESPN's anonymous GM survey, there is also ongoing concern about the league's direction on the field, and its ability to attract and retain top talent.

The NWSL lost United States national team stars Alyssa Thompson and Naomi Girma to Chelsea earlier this year, and Washington Spirit forward Trinity Rodman may soon depart due to the league's salary cap restrictions.

"There is a tremendous amount of focus on the commercial side and less focus on the sporting side," one GM told ESPN in their assessment of Berman's leadership. "If we want the commercial piece to continue to excel, we need the best product on the field."