BUENOS AIRES, Argentina -- Seemingly out of nowhere, Argentina's soccer association on Thursday declared Rosario Central the "League Champion" for 2025 in a newly established title.

Star forward Ángel Di María was on hand to accept the new trophy, which took Argentina by surprise because it traditionally has just two championships -- the Apertura and Clausura tournaments, both of which use playoffs to determine the winners.

But the league, which is under the association's jurisdiction, said Thursday its executive committee "unanimously decided to establish the title of 'League Champion' for the team that has accumulated the most points in the overall standings."

Central amassed the most points (66) in total from the regular phases of the Apertura and Clausura tournaments. The annual standings determine the teams that qualify for continental tournaments (Copa Libertadores and Copa Sudamericana) and those relegated.

"We are the best team of the year," Central said on its social media accounts and quickly added a new star to its crest, its eighth in the professional era.

Rosario Central was named 'League Champion' in a brand new title in Argentina. Getty Images

Platense won the Apertura title mid-year, and next weekend the round of 16 of the Clausura tournament begins, culminating in a single-match final on Dec. 11 to crown a new champion.

Central, which competes in Group B, has the most points at the end of the regular phase of the Clausura with 31. Playoffs for this tournament start on Saturday with Central facing Estudiantes in the first round.

The soccer association under the leadership of Claudio Tapia has been characterized in recent years by constant changes to tournament formats and the determination of promotions and relegations. But this is the first time a new trophy was established while there is a season ongoing.

