We're back! European club soccer returns to action following the final international break of 2025 and, with that, we have some thrilling matches on this fine Saturday.

We kick things off with Burnley hosting Enzo Maresca's Chelsea, before Liverpool take on Nottingham Forest, AFC Bournemouth host West Ham United, Brighton & Hove Albion host Brentford, Wolves take on Crystal Palace, and Fulham take on Sunderland.

Then there's a big clash for our last Premier League game of the day with Newcastle United hosting Manchester City.

Elsewhere, we have Barcelona taking on Athletic Club in LaLiga, and Bayern Munich taking on Freiburg in the Bundesliga.

Enjoy all the updates across Europe's best leagues.