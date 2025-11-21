Uruguay's Bielsa 'ashamed' by U.S. loss, will stay for World Cup

Open Extended Reactions

Uruguay head coach Marcelo Bielsa said he felt "ashamed" of Tuesday's 5-1 loss to the United States, but reiterated his commitment to continuing in the role through the 2026 World Cup.

Bielsa held a news conference in Montevideo on Thursday, amid speculation that he might resign from his position following the team's heaviest defeat since a 4-0 loss to Colombia in 2012.

"My inclination to hold a press conference after losing 5-1 to the United States stemmed from the need to explain, especially after a defeat like that, which always generates concern," said Bielsa.

"Losing 5-1 is certainly not something that can be ignored. There's a term for it that's meant to be private, but one feels ashamed when results like this occur.

"What one does is analyze it personally and then share the questions that arise to explain such a negative performance with [sporting director] Jorge [Giordano], who is a specialist, and what he has to say has the added benefit of his specific professional knowledge.

"The president [of the Uruguay football federation, Ignacio Alonso] has many concerns; he conveys them, presents them, raises them, and I answer them."

Uruguay concluded the November window with a 0-0 draw away at Mexico, before a chastening loss against the U.S. men's national team in Tampa, Florida. Goals from Sebastian Berhalter, Alex Freeman, Diego Luna and Tanner Tessmann delivered a statement win for a U.S. side missing many of its top players.

Despite the result, Bielsa said the president of the Uruguayan football federation has reiterated his support for the project ahead of the World Cup.

"From the conversation -- I spoke for many hours with the president and with Jorge -- the conclusion is that the project will continue exactly as planned until the World Cup. That's the summary and final conclusion of the conversation with the president. Therefore, I'm passing on that information; that's how the conversation ended."

Bielsa joined Uruguay as the national team head coach in May 2023, and has emphasized that he continues to feel the same energy he felt on the first day with the organization.

The 70-year-old has previously coached his native Argentina as well as Chile at international level, along with club sides Athletic Club, Leeds United and Marseille, among others.

Uruguay qualified to the World Cup after coming in fourth place on the CONMEBOL table with 28 points from 18 games. It will find out its opponents for the World Cup during the draw on Dec. 5 in Washington, D.C.