Arsenal vs Tottenham: North London Derby kick-off time, how to watch, news

The Premier League returns after the international break as leaders Arsenal take on rivals Tottenham in the North London Derby on Sunday.
Both teams have seen their injury lists lengthen during the break, with potentially twenty players unavailable for this game.
Mikel Arteta has arguably lost Arsenal's most important player this season, with Gabriel Magalhães coming off injured for Brazil and is set to spend at least a month on the sidelines. Riccardo Calafiori is also a doubt after returning injured from Italy's camp, but he's expected to make a quick return.
Viktor Gyökeres could also be back in the mix after missing Sweden's games with a hamstring issue.
As for Spurs, Thomas Frank may be without 12 players from his squad, with Pape Matar Sarr exiting Senegal's game with a knock, while Lucas Bergvall and Ben Davies aggravated existing problems while on national duty. Randal Kolo Muani has reportedly trained with a special mask after suffering a broken jaw, but Frank is unlikely to risk him despite the magnitute of the fixture.
Arsenal are unbeaten in their last six Premier League games against Spurs, having won five of those. With Manchester City featuring on Saturday, Arsenal's lead could be down to one point ahead of the derby. Spurs have the added motivation of closing up to five points behind Arsenal with a win.
Mikel Arteta saw his side go into the international break with a stretched squad, who dropped points away to Sunderland, while Tottenham also grabbed a point in a chaotic draw at home to Manchester United.
Here is everything you need to know ahead of Sunday's game.
How to watch:
The match will be shown on Sky Sports in the U.K., NBC / Peacock in the U.S., JioHotstar in India and Stan Sport in Australia. You can also follow ESPN's live updates.
Key Details:
Date: Sunday, Nov. 23, 4.30 pm BST (11.30 am ET, 10 pm IST, 2.30 am AEDT, Monday)
Venue: Emirates Stadium, London
Referee: Michael Oliver
VAR: Stuart Attwell
Team News:
Arsenal
Gabriel Magalhães, D: thigh, OUT, est. return late-Dec
Riccardo Calafiori, D: knock, DOUBT
Kai Havertz, F: knee, OUT, est. return mid-Dec
Gabriel Jesus, F: ACL, OUT, est. return mid-Dec
Noni Madueke, F: knee, OUT, est. return early-Dec
Martin Ødegaard, M: knee, DOUBT
Gabriel Martinelli, F: knock, OUT, est. return early-Dec
Viktor Gyökeres, F: hamstring, DOUBT
Tottenham Hotspur
Archie Gray, M: muscle, OUT, est. return mid-Dec
Lucas Bergvall, M: concussion, DOUBT
Mohammed Kudus, M: knock, DOUBT
Randal Kolo Muani, F: jaw, DOUBT
Ben Davies, D: muscle, OUT, est. return late-Nov
Kota Takai, D: foot, DOUBT
James Maddison, M: ACL, OUT, est. return early-Jan
Yves Bissouma, M: ankle, DOUBT
Dejan Kulusevski, M: knee, OUT, est. return early-Dec.
Radu Dragusin, D: ACL, OUT, est. return late-Nov
Dominic Solanke, F: ankle, OUT, est. return late-Nov.
Pape Matar Sarr, M: knock, DOUBT
Expected Lineups:
Arsenal (4-3-3)
GK: David Raya
RB: Jurriën Timber | CB: William Saliba | CB: Cristhian Mosquera | LB: Piero Hincapié
CM: Declan Rice | CAM: Eberechi Eze | CM: Martín Zubimendi
RW: Bukayo Saka | CF: Mikel Merino | LW: Leandro Trossard
Tottenham Hotspur (4-2-3-1)
GK: Guglielmo Vicario
RB: Pedro Porro | CB: Christian Romero | CB: Micky van de Ven | LB: Djed Spence
CM: Rodrigo Bentancur | CM: Joao Palhinha
RW: Mathys Tel | CAM: Xavi Simons | LW: Brennan Johnson
CF: Richarlison
Stats:
Arsenal have won their last three games against Tottenham, the club's best winning run since winning five in a row between 1987 and 1989.
Tottenham's last win over Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium came in 2010, with Arsenal unbeaten in the 31 derbies at home since that game.
Thomas Frank's side are the only Premier League team still unbeaten away from home (4-1-0 W-D-L), scoring the most and conceding the fewest in away league games this season.
Arsenal have scored the most set-piece goals (10) in the Premier League, while Spurs have conceded the fewest goals from set-pieces (2).
This will be the first North London derby since 2014 to not feature Harry Kane or Heung-min Son. The pair have scored 27% of Tottenham's goals against Arsenal in the Premier League.
Latest news and analysis:
Gab Marcotti and Julien Laurens discuss the "awful game of football" between Tottenham and Manchester United.
Arsenal vs Tottenham: Five classic north London derbies
Before Arsenal host Tottenham on Sunday, here are five classic Premier League encounters that should whet the appetite.
AFCON 2025: How many players from your Premier League team are going?
The 2025 Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco starts on Dec. 21 - which Premier League stars are going to miss the most games? Mohamed Salah, Mbeumo, more
Reranked: Who is the MVP for each of the top Premier League clubs?
Based on a simple combination of ability and tactical importance, we've reranked the best players in order at the Big Six Premier League clubs.
Ian Darke's Premier League stars through 11 games: Haaland, Caicedo, Zubimendi and more
Who have been the standouts of the season's first few months? Ian Darke goes team-by-team to break it down.
Arsenal's Gabriel out for at least a month, misses Tottenham, Chelsea games
Arsenal centre-back Gabriel Magalhães will be sidelined for at least a month, sources told ESPN on Wednesday.