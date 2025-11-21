Arsenal vs Tottenham: North London Derby kick-off time, how to watch, news

Don Hutchison has his say on the Premier League title race, after the news of a thigh injury for Arsenal defender Gabriel. (1:54)

Open Extended Reactions

The Premier League returns after the international break as leaders Arsenal take on rivals Tottenham in the North London Derby on Sunday.

Both teams have seen their injury lists lengthen during the break, with potentially twenty players unavailable for this game.

Mikel Arteta has arguably lost Arsenal's most important player this season, with Gabriel Magalhães coming off injured for Brazil and is set to spend at least a month on the sidelines. Riccardo Calafiori is also a doubt after returning injured from Italy's camp, but he's expected to make a quick return.

Viktor Gyökeres could also be back in the mix after missing Sweden's games with a hamstring issue.

As for Spurs, Thomas Frank may be without 12 players from his squad, with Pape Matar Sarr exiting Senegal's game with a knock, while Lucas Bergvall and Ben Davies aggravated existing problems while on national duty. Randal Kolo Muani has reportedly trained with a special mask after suffering a broken jaw, but Frank is unlikely to risk him despite the magnitute of the fixture.

David Price/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

Arsenal are unbeaten in their last six Premier League games against Spurs, having won five of those. With Manchester City featuring on Saturday, Arsenal's lead could be down to one point ahead of the derby. Spurs have the added motivation of closing up to five points behind Arsenal with a win.

Mikel Arteta saw his side go into the international break with a stretched squad, who dropped points away to Sunderland, while Tottenham also grabbed a point in a chaotic draw at home to Manchester United.

Here is everything you need to know ahead of Sunday's game.

How to watch:

The match will be shown on Sky Sports in the U.K., NBC / Peacock in the U.S., JioHotstar in India and Stan Sport in Australia. You can also follow ESPN's live updates.

Key Details:

Date: Sunday, Nov. 23, 4.30 pm BST (11.30 am ET, 10 pm IST, 2.30 am AEDT, Monday)

Venue: Emirates Stadium, London

Referee: Michael Oliver

VAR: Stuart Attwell

Team News:

Arsenal

Gabriel Magalhães, D: thigh, OUT, est. return late-Dec

Riccardo Calafiori, D: knock, DOUBT

Kai Havertz, F: knee, OUT, est. return mid-Dec

Gabriel Jesus, F: ACL, OUT, est. return mid-Dec

Noni Madueke, F: knee, OUT, est. return early-Dec

Martin Ødegaard, M: knee, DOUBT

Gabriel Martinelli, F: knock, OUT, est. return early-Dec

Viktor Gyökeres, F: hamstring, DOUBT

Tottenham Hotspur

Archie Gray, M: muscle, OUT, est. return mid-Dec

Lucas Bergvall, M: concussion, DOUBT

Mohammed Kudus, M: knock, DOUBT

Randal Kolo Muani, F: jaw, DOUBT

Ben Davies, D: muscle, OUT, est. return late-Nov

Kota Takai, D: foot, DOUBT

James Maddison, M: ACL, OUT, est. return early-Jan

Yves Bissouma, M: ankle, DOUBT

Dejan Kulusevski, M: knee, OUT, est. return early-Dec.

Radu Dragusin, D: ACL, OUT, est. return late-Nov

Dominic Solanke, F: ankle, OUT, est. return late-Nov.

Pape Matar Sarr, M: knock, DOUBT

Expected Lineups:

Arsenal (4-3-3)

GK: David Raya

RB: Jurriën Timber | CB: William Saliba | CB: Cristhian Mosquera | LB: Piero Hincapié

CM: Declan Rice | CAM: Eberechi Eze | CM: Martín Zubimendi

RW: Bukayo Saka | CF: Mikel Merino | LW: Leandro Trossard

Tottenham Hotspur (4-2-3-1)

GK: Guglielmo Vicario

RB: Pedro Porro | CB: Christian Romero | CB: Micky van de Ven | LB: Djed Spence

CM: Rodrigo Bentancur | CM: Joao Palhinha

RW: Mathys Tel | CAM: Xavi Simons | LW: Brennan Johnson

CF: Richarlison

Stats:

Arsenal have won their last three games against Tottenham, the club's best winning run since winning five in a row between 1987 and 1989.

Tottenham's last win over Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium came in 2010, with Arsenal unbeaten in the 31 derbies at home since that game.

Thomas Frank's side are the only Premier League team still unbeaten away from home (4-1-0 W-D-L), scoring the most and conceding the fewest in away league games this season.

Arsenal have scored the most set-piece goals (10) in the Premier League, while Spurs have conceded the fewest goals from set-pieces (2).

This will be the first North London derby since 2014 to not feature Harry Kane or Heung-min Son. The pair have scored 27% of Tottenham's goals against Arsenal in the Premier League.

Latest news and analysis:

play 1:27 Marcotti: Spurs and Man United should have got zero points after draw Gab Marcotti and Julien Laurens discuss the "awful game of football" between Tottenham and Manchester United.

Arsenal vs Tottenham: Five classic north London derbies

Before Arsenal host Tottenham on Sunday, here are five classic Premier League encounters that should whet the appetite.

AFCON 2025: How many players from your Premier League team are going?

The 2025 Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco starts on Dec. 21 - which Premier League stars are going to miss the most games? Mohamed Salah, Mbeumo, more

Reranked: Who is the MVP for each of the top Premier League clubs?

Based on a simple combination of ability and tactical importance, we've reranked the best players in order at the Big Six Premier League clubs.

Ian Darke's Premier League stars through 11 games: Haaland, Caicedo, Zubimendi and more

Who have been the standouts of the season's first few months? Ian Darke goes team-by-team to break it down.

Arsenal's Gabriel out for at least a month, misses Tottenham, Chelsea games

Arsenal centre-back Gabriel Magalhães will be sidelined for at least a month, sources told ESPN on Wednesday.