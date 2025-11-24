Chelsea vs Barcelona: Kick-off time, how to watch, stats, news

Chelsea manager Enzo Maresca has confirmed that Cole Palmer has returned to first team training today after a long term injury. (0:47)

Open Extended Reactions

Chelsea and Barcelona will both be looking for a bounce-back win in the Champions League after disappointing draws last time out.

The Blues were held to a 2-2 draw by Qarabag at the start of the month while Barcelona required a late own-goal to rescue a 3-3 draw at Club Brugge.

The two sides have a near-identical record in Europe, with Barcelona sitting one spot above Chelsea in 11th place due to their superior goal difference. As things stand however, both sit out outside the top eight, thereby meaning they won't have a direct route into the quarterfinals.

Barcelona come into this clash on the high of returning to Spotify Camp Nou after more than a two-year absence at the weekend. They marked the occassion with a comfortable win over Athletic Bilbao to remain within a point of leaders Real Madrid.

Meanwhile, Chelsea climbed into second in the Premier League on the weekend after a 2-0 win at Burnley.

How to watch:

The match will be shown on Amazon Prime in the U.K., Paramount+ in the U.S., Sony in India and Stan Sport in Australia.

Key Details:

Date: Tuesday, Nov. 25, 8 p.m. BST (3 p.m. ET, 1:30 p.m. IST, 7:00 a.m AEDT, Wednesday)

Venue: Stamford Bridge, London

Referee: Slavko Vinčić

VAR: Christian Dingert

Team News:

Estêvão is Chelsea's youngest-ever scorer in the Champions League. Chelsea

Chelsea

Levi Colwill, D: knee, OUT

Dario Luis Essugo, M: thigh, OUT

Cole Palmer, F: toe, OUT

Romeo Lavia, M: thigh, OUT

Barcelona

Gavi, M: knee, OUT

Marc-André ter Stegen, GK: back, OUT

Pedri, M: hamstring, OUT

Stats:

Having drawn 2-2 at Qarabağ on Matchday 4, Chelsea have won 14 of their last 17 European matches (D1 L2) and 12 of the last 14 in the group stage/league phase - the other exception a 3-1 Matchday 1 loss at Bayern München.

Chelsea have lost only two of their last 61 European group stage/league phase matches at Stamford Bridge and are unbeaten in 16 (W12 D4), since a 0-1 Champions League defeat against Valencia in September 2019.

Chelsea have scored in their last 19 European games.Indeed, none of Chelsea's last 52 European fixtures have finished goalless.

Barcelona have won eight of their last 11 league phase matches (D2 L1); they came from behind three times to draw 3-3 at Club Brugge on Matchday 4.

Barça are unbeaten in five away league phase games (W4 D1), scoring three or more goals in four of those.

There have been 96 goals in Barcelona's last 20 Champions League matches at an average of 4.8 per game.

Barcelona have found the net in their last 24 Champions League fixtures.

Latest news and analysis:

play 1:10 Gab & Juls react to Barcleona's 'perfect return' to the Camp Nou Gab Marcotti and Julien Laurens discuss a successful return to the Camp Nou for Barcelona after their 4-0 win over Athletic Club.

Marcus Rashford set for Barcelona return to face Chelsea

Marcus Rashford has recovered from flu in time to return to England this week for Barcelona's Champions League fixture in London against Chelsea.

Chelsea get positive Cole Palmer injury news, but still likely out vs. Arsenal

Chelsea boss Enzo Maresca has said Cole Palmer could return to action sooner than expected but still expects the playmaker to miss Sunday's Premier League clash with Arsenal.

Chelsea pass Burnley test, but Barcelona and Arsenal await in a big week

Fixing what's wrong with Liverpool, Barcelona, Juventus, more